Hydrodynamic Bearing Market – Key Players are GTW BEARINGS s.r.o., HENTEC OY AB, KC Engineering Bearings Ltd., Kingsbury, Inc.

Hydrodynamic Bearing Market – Overview

The hydrodynamic bearing works on the lubrication principle which works on the dynamic action or motion of the moving parts. When a sufficient quantity of lubricant is present between two surfaces, the relative velocity of these moving surfaces tends to pump the lubricant, which separates these surfaces by a dynamic film of lubricant. A typical hydrodynamic bearing consists of a rotating member known as shaft, the supporting member called outer sleeve, and the lubricant. These bearings are widely utilized in harsh environment such as crankshaft and camshaft bearings in automobiles and hand operated lube oil pumps.

The bearing market has been witnessing the presence of counterfeit designs post the 2008 global economic crisis. Post 2008 industry crash ripples surged in all the industries especially automotive, which accounted for about a quarter of international bearing sales.

Hydrodynamic Bearing Market – Drivers and Restraints

The industry faces a potential threat from the other bearing types, which can handle loads from any direction. Hydrodynamic bearings can handle radial loads; however, they are unable to bear axial load and are susceptible to failure. Moreover, the gradual transition of internal combustion engines to electric vehicles also poses a major threat, as a lesser number of bearings would be required due to electric motors replacing IC engines.

Raw materials account for about 60% to 62% of the bearing manufacturer’s revenue. Alloy or high grade steel is usually used to manufacture bearings, which exposes the industry to the volatility of global steel prices. The main components of the bearing such as inner ring, outer ring, rolling element, cage all are made of steel, apart from the seals.

Hydrodynamic Bearing Market – Segmentation

The global hydrodynamic bearing market can be segmented based on product, application, end-user, and region. Based on product, the hydrodynamic bearing market can be classified into cylindrical, elliptical, symmetrical, and others. In terms of application, the hydrodynamic bearing market can be classified into turbines, compressors, expanders, electric motors, blowers, gearbox, pumps, locomotives, turbocharger, and others. In terms of end-user, the global hydrodynamic bearing market can be divided into automotive, power generation, oil & gas, chemicals, ship building, marine, and others. Based on region, the hydrodynamic bearing market can be classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Hydrodynamic journal bearings are currently highly preferred by majority of turbo machinery equipment and gearbox manufacturers. Oil flow and efficiency area vital to ensure high performance of gearbox. Choice of bearing can make substantial difference to the performance of a gearbox. These gearboxes possess several desirable characteristics such as good rotor dynamic damping and high reliability. Several designs are commonly utilized for gearboxes. These designs are different variations of the sliding bearing, wherein the shaft journal slides on the thin film of oil.

Manufacturers are focused on implementing newer technologies in bearings. Companies are focusing on exploration of newer options and use of lighter raw materials in order to reduce the overall weight of bearings. The companies operating in hydrodynamic bearings are adopting newer technologies such as construction with light weight alloys and employing superior forging techniques with lower tolerances.

For instance, SKF is focused on the development of light weight and compact bearings that are being designed to run at extremely high speeds, possess higher load carrying capacity with excellent stiffness, and longer operating life.

Hydrodynamic Bearing Market – Key Players

Major players operating in the global hydrodynamic bearing market include GTW BEARINGS s.r.o., HENTEC OY AB, KC Engineering Bearings Ltd., Kingsbury, Inc., Lignum Vitae, Luoyang Bearing Science & Technology Co.,Ltd., Miba AG, Motion Industries, Inc., Nelson Air, NSK Ltd., US Korea Hotlink by LPR, Waukesha Bearings Corporation, and SKF.