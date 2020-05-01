Hydraulic Press Market Outlook to 2024 – Gasbarre, Schuler, Beckwood, Neff Press, French, Greenerd, Enerpac, Dorst, Phoenix, Standard Industrial and Others

A hydraulic (oil) press is a device using a hydraulic cylinder to generate a compressive force. It uses the hydraulic equivalent of a mechanical lever. These presses are ideal for assembly, straightening, fabrication, quality control, maintenance, product testing, bending, punching and shearing. Press frames are constructed of heavy-duty arc-welded steel and can be easily modified to accommodate a wide range of pressing needs.

Because of its advantages, end products are being widely used as important and indispensable component parts in every industrial application.

First, for industry structure analysis, the hydraulic press machine industry is concentration. Gasbarre, Schuler and Beckwood are the market leader and they occupied about 49.82% of the whole market. The hydraulic press market is consolidated in nature. The local enterprises occupied mostly of the market share.

Second, the consumption increases from 1800 Units in 2011 to 2318 Units in 2016 with the average growth rate of more than 5.7%.

Third, United States occupied 82.90% of the sale value in 2015. It is followed by Canada and Mexico, which respectively have around 9.97% and 7.14% of the global total industry.

According to this study, over the next five years the Hydraulic (Oil) Press market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Hydraulic (Oil) Press business, shared in Chapter 3.

Leading Hydraulic Press Market Players

Gasbarre

Schuler

Beckwood

Neff Press

French

Greenerd

Enerpac

Dorst

Phoenix

Standard Industrial

Dake

Brown Boggs

Macrodyne

Betenbender

RK Machinery

Multipress

Research Objectives:

– To study and analyze the global Hydraulic Press consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

– To understand the structure of Hydraulic Press market by identifying its various subsegments.

– Focuses on the key global Hydraulic Press manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

– To analyze the Hydraulic Press with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

– To project the consumption of Hydraulic Press submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

– To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

– To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

This study considers the Hydraulic Press value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

C-Frame Hydraulic Press

H-Frame Hydraulic Press

4-Post Hydraulic Press

Bulldozer Hydraulic Press

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Appliances Industry

Automotive Industry

Ceramic and Abrasives Industry

Electrical Industry

Food Compaction Industry

Government/Military Industry

Others

Global Hydraulic Press Market – Regional and Geographical Segment

Americas

APAC

Southeast Asia

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

