Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner Market Analysis, Segments, Leading Player, Application & Forecast To 2024

Undersized Overview of Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner Market: Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner has a hydraulic body which, using a hydraulic fluid, exerts a strong tension load on the bolt through the brace screwed on that bolt. The body also rests on the skirt in order to apply the reaction force on the assembly to be tightened.Hydraulic bolt tensioning is the fast, simple, safe, and accurate method of tightening bolts and studs. Bolt tensioning involves multiple bolts in a flanged joint being tightened simultaneously. The bolt tensioners are linked together by hydraulic hoses, ensuring that each bolt is tightened with exactly the same force. This results in a uniform load on the gasket in the flanged joint.

Topside Bolt Tensioners

Sub Sea Bolt Tensioners

Wind Bolt Tensioners

Oil and Gas

Wind & Power Generation

Industrial

Others

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Scope of Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner Market: First, for industry structure analysis, the Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner industry is concentrate. Atlas Copco, Actuant, SPX FLOW Bolting Systems, Boltight and SKF are the top five producers based on revenue. And they account for about 51% of the revenue market. The total revenue was about 408.6 M USD in 2016, which is forecasted to reach 428.0 M USD in 2017.Second, the sales of global Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner increase from 120.93 K Units in 2015 to 128.15 K Units in 2017.Third, Europe is the largest market of Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner based on production revenue and account for 61.80% of the revenue market in 2016. The worldwide market for Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.This report focuses on the Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Strategic recommendations, forecast growth areas of the Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner Market.

of the Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner Market. Embryonic opportunities, competitive landscape, revenue share of main manufacturers.

revenue share of main manufacturers. Comprehensive data showing Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner market capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided.

in the recent years are provided. Business profiles, product analysis, commerce ways in which, rising market segments and comprehensive analysis of Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner Market.

Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner Market. Challenges for the new entrants, trends, Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner market drivers.

