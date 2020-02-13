Hydration Containers Market to receive overwhelming hike in Revenues by 2025

XploreMR examines the global hydration containers market for the forecast period 2017-2025. The primary objective of the report is to identify opportunities in the market and present updates as well as insights pertaining to various segments of the global hydration containers market.

This report provides forecast and analysis of the hydration containers market on global level. It provides actual data of 2016 along with estimated data of 2017, and forecast data up to 2025 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (thousand units).The report also includes macroeconomic indicators along with an outlook on global hydration containers consumption pattern across the globe.

It includes drivers and restraints of the global hydration containers market and their impact on each region during the forecast period. The report also comprises the study of current issues with end users and opportunities for hydration containers manufacturers. It also includes value chain analysis.In order to provide users of this report with comprehensive view of the market, we have included detailed competitiveness analysis and company players with their SWOT analysis and strategy overview.

The dashboard provides detailed comparison of global hydration containers manufacturers on parameters such as operating margin, total revenue, product portfolio, and what we call ‘innovation scale’. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis by product type, capacity, material type, and by region.

Global Hydration Containers Market: Scope of the Study

The report includes consumption of hydration containers market and the revenue generated from sales of hydration containers across the globe and key countries. By product type, hydration containers market is segmented into water bottles (mid-range and premium), cans, mason jars, tumblers, shakers, infusers. By material type, hydration containers market is segmented into plastic, metal, glass, and silicon.

By hydration container capacity hydration containers market is segmented into 0-20 oz, 20-40 oz, 40-60 oz, 60-80 oz and above 80 oz. By distribution channel, hydration container market is segmented into hyper/supermarket, independent stores, online sales and others.

Market numbers have been estimated based on extensive secondary and primary research, average pricing of hydration containers by product type and the revenue is derived through regional pricing trends. Market size and forecast for each segment have been provided in the context of global and regional markets.

The hydration containers market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Prices considered for the calculation of revenue are average regional prices obtained through primary quotes from numerous regional hydration containers manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors.

All key end users have been considered and potential applications have been estimated on the basis of secondary sources and feedback from primary respondents.

Country demand patterns have been considered while estimating the market for various end users of hydration containers in the different regions. Bottom-up approach has been used to estimate the hydration containers market by regions.Global market numbers by product type, material type, by capacity, and by distribution channel have been derived using the bottom-up approach, which is cumulative of each country’s demand. The same has also been validated from top-down approach.

Company-level market share has been derived on the basis of revenues reported by key manufacturers. The market has been forecast based on constant currency rates.A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study. Secondary sources include Factiva, FAO, Bloomberg, Packaging Digest, and Hoover’s, and company annual reports and publications.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report provides detailed competitive and company profiles of key participants operating in the global market. Key Players of the global hydration containers market are CamelBak Products, LLC. BRITA GmbH, Cool Gear, International LLC., Klean Kanteen, Inc., Tupperware Brands Corporation, Contigo, SIGG Switzerland AG, Aquasana, Inc., Bulletin Brands, Inc., Thermos L.L.C., Nalge Nunc International Corp., S’Well Corporation, O2COOL, LLC, Nathan Sports, Inc., Hydro Flask (a Subsidiary Company of Helen of Troy Ltd.), Zejiang Haers Vaccum Containers Co., Ltd., Emsa GmbH, HydraPak, LLC., Cascade Designs, Inc., and Product Architects, Inc. (Polar Bottle).

