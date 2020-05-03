Hydration Bottle Market : Prime factors anticipated piloting for the estimated period 2018-2028

Hydration bottles have been gaining popularity in line with the rising demand for serving the hydration needs. Tailored to meet the requirements of hectic lifestyles, hydration bottles provide leak-proof interfaces. Hydration bottles made of materials such as Tritan are being highly sought-after by customers as they resist odor and stains, which in turn offers a hygienic and clean appeal.

Sensing the fundamental shifts in end-user demands, manufacturers are offering multipurpose hydration bottles that can be used for storage of different varieties of fluids. Moreover, manufacturers are also incorporating filtration systems in the hydration bottles for effective removal of contaminants. Hydration bottle manufacturers are also offering bottles made of natural materials that are sustainable and recyclable in order to make their products environmentally- responsible.

Hydration Bottle Market- Notable Highlights

Some of the leading companies operating in the hydration bottle market include Thermos L.L.C., Yeti Holding Inc., Hydro Flask, CamelBak Products, LLC, Newell Brands Inc. (Contigo), Pacific Market International (Stanley and Aladdin) and others.

Thermos L.L.C., a leading player in the hydration bottle market, acquired Lifefactory, Inc., a privately held company well-known for its exclusive range of reusable glass food and beverage storage products, in 2017. This collaboration was aimed at growth via combined expertise and amplification of the individual business capabilities.

Hydro Flask, a leading player in the hydration bottle market, entered into a new strategic partnership along with Surf Composites. Through this partnership, the company will launch into Australian retailers. The prominent channels would include skate, dive, surf, outdoor, active lifestyle, and sporting goods. This was a part of the company’s expansion strategies to tap into new customer segments and reap revenue benefits.

Rising Preference for Outdoor Recreation Fuels Adoption in Hydration Bottles

The demand for outdoor recreation has taken off significantly over the past few years to cope with the stress associated with hectic schedules. Outdoor activities, such as trekking and hiking, are creating substantial demand for on-the-go drinkware, including hydration bottle. Moreover, rising awareness vis-à-vis proper hydration among people participating in outdoor recreational activities is one among the key factors propelling adoption of hydration bottles.

In line with the aforementioned, manufacturers are offering easy-to-carry hydration bottles with compatible handles. Sensing the evolving end-user demand for products to be used during outdoor activities, manufacturers are developing lightweight bottles with seamless portability to enhance consumer convenience, without compromising on quality and appeal of their products.

Manufacturers Capitalize On Rising Consumer Inclination toward Sustainable Products

As customers gravitate toward responsible and sustainable products offering high value, manufacturers are working toward developing high-quality bottles complying with standards of consumer as well as environmental well-being. Manufacturers are offering hydration bottles that are BPA-free and free from plastic and aluminum, in order to safeguard consumer confidence and repeat sales.

Moreover, manufacturers are also offering hydration bottles with optimal reusability and recyclability to make their products environmentally-responsible. One of the key reasons that demonstrates the growing focus of manufacturers on sustainable offerings is customer satisfaction.

Asia Pacific Remains a Highly Profitable Region for Manufacturers of Hydration Bottles

Asia Pacific remains highly lucrative for the manufacturers of hydration bottles, both in terms of value and volume growth. A burgeoning middle class population in this region is foreseen to register hefty demand, primarily led by countries such as India and China. Moreover, fundamental changes in consumer lifestyles and evolving customer preferences in terms of commodities are among the broad factors supporting demand for hydration bottles in this region.

With Asian customers willing to pay a good price for sustainable products, manufacturers are eyeing on niche opportunities in key countries of APEJ. Moreover, manufacturers are also vying to offer cost-competitive by offering products at reasonable prices without compromising on quality.

Hydration Bottle Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Regular

Insulated

By Material Type

Plastic

Stainless Steel

Glass

Others

By Sales Channel

Online

Offline

By Price Range

