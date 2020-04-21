Hydrated Lime Market Poised to Garner Maximum Revenues During 2018 – 2028 | Future Market Insights

Global Hydrated Lime Market: Definition and Introduction

Lime is calcium-containing inorganic compound, in which oxides and hydroxides are predominate. Primarily, lime has two different types such as hydrated lime and quicklime. Hydrated lime is available in dry powder form, is less caustic as compared to quicklime. It is produced by hydrating or adding water during the manufacturing process, also known as slaking. Hydrated lime is used in ground or pulverized form. In term of applications, hydrated lime is used in metallurgical operations for refining and extraction of metals from mineral ores; in agricultural fields as a soil conditioner for pH balancing; and in the manufacturing of cement, clinker, plasters and related additive materials for concrete. Further, hydrated lime is used as a softener in water-treatment processes. Further, it is used as a reagent in flue gas treatment during the desulphurization process and as a chemical additive for the manufacturing of paper, glass and processed leather products

Global Hydrated Lime Market Dynamics

Mining activities involve the refining of mineral ores in pure metal form to generate sludge effluents, which are released in water sources. These water resources, require effective water treatment, which in turn creates lucrative growth opportunities for hydrated lime producers, owing to the application of hydrated lime as a reagent for effluent treatment processes. Existing mandatory environment management rules enforced by governments for achieving zero hazardous material discharge in natural water resources are expected to be the prime factor supporting this growth.

Precipitate calcium carbonate (PCC), made by hydrated lime, is an innovative product, which finds a wide range of application in the production of paper, paint, plastic, rubber, ink, etc. PPC’s ability to replace high-cost impact modifiers in polymers is, in turn, driving its consumption in plastic industries_ PVC plastisols, polysulfides, urethanes, and silicones. Thus, the demand for precipitated calcium carbonate is positively impacting on the global hydrated lime market throughout the forecast period. The growing use of hydrated lime in various application, specifically in the agriculture, chemical, plastic, and mining industries are expected to drive the demand for the global hydrated lime market.

Global Hydrated Lime Market Segmentation

Global Hydrated Lime market can be segmented on the basis of the application as mentioned below:

Water treatment

Building Materials

Mineral Processing and Metallurgy

Pellatisation of steel

Whitening Agent

Global Hydrated Lime market can be segmented on the basis of end-use industry as mentioned below:

Mining Industry

Construction

Paper Industry

Chemical

Oil & Gas

Global Hydrated Lime Market: Regional outlook

On the basis of geography, the global hydrated lime market can be segmented into nine key regions, namely, South East Asia Pacific, Latin America, Western Europe, Middle East & Africa, China, Japan, Eastern Europe, and India. With growing investments in the Latin America region in the construction sector, the market in the region is projected to witness significant traction. Further, an increase of coal mining and the production of coal in the Asian market are expected to subsequently drive the demand for hydrated lime at the regional level. Increasing demand for pesticides from the South East Asia Pacific region, the hydrated lime market is estimated to grow with a healthy growth rate. Also, China and India are major consumers of hydrated lime. In term of steel production, Europe dominates the market (the region has 168.7 million metric tons production of steel in 2017), owing to that, the demand for hydrated lime in Europe will increase in next few years. Further, the hydrated lime market in developed economies like North America estimated to grow with a healthy growth rate during the forecast period.

Global Hydrated Lime Market: Key Players

The global hydrated lime market expected to be fragmented throughout the forecast period. Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global hydrated lime market include Graymont Limited, Lhoist, SIBELCO, NIKI Chemical industries, McGean-Rohco Inc., KIMTAS, CARMEUSE, Boral Limited, Omya Australia Pty Ltd. and United States Lime & Minerals, Inc., among others.

