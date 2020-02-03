Hybrid Storage Server Market: Major Vendor (Forensics Inc., BrightTALK Limited, AEWIN Technologies Co.)

A hybrid storage server is a combination of a physically-hosted server with the virtualization technology. A hybrid storage server provides advantages of a dedicated server and cloud computing. Cost of a hybrid storage server is lower than that of a dedicated server. The hybrid storage server is an ideal solution for hosting high-traffic websites, e-commerce systems, content management systems, databases, and file storage. Moreover, it offers automated services on demand through an API (application programming interface). The hybrid storage server is capable of managing hybrid workloads such as customer relationship management (CRM), test and development, document management, and human resource management (HRM).

Rise in the demand for high-performance, scalable processors to manage the demanding workloads in software-defined storage (SDS) environments is a factor driving the global hybrid storage server market. Increase in the Internet penetration further fuels the market. Hybrid storage servers offer high speed, better security, and enhanced workload balancing. Hybrid storage servers have the capacity to address rising needs of large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), cloud service providers, and system integrators. Moreover, these servers offer unified data access solutions with higher reliability. They help meet the increasing demand for higher storage space and increase both speed and stability. Hybrid storage servers provide data acceleration; improve safety; and reduce power costs. Hybrid storage servers are designed to offer extremely high storage density along with providing high-efficiency power to maximize performance-per-watt savings so as to decrease the total cost ownership. Furthermore, use of these servers reduces storage waste; moves data by using auto-tiering; combines multiple storage devices to appear as one massive storage; and shares resources transparently.

The global hybrid storage server market can be categorized based on storage capacity, operating system, enterprise size, industry vertical, and geography. Based on storage capacity, the hybrid storage server market can be segmented into 1–10 TB, 11–20 TB, 20–30 TB, and more than 30 TB. Based on operating system, the hybrid storage server market can be categorized into Windows and Linux. In terms of enterprise size, the hybrid storage server market can be classified into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises (SMEs). Based on industry vertical, the hybrid storage server market can be divided into BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance), government, IT & telecom, health care, construction, logistics, education, media & entertainment, retail, manufacturing, energy & utilities, and others (including travel & hospitality, legal, and real estate).

Geographically, the global hybrid storage server market can be segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is estimated to account for the maximum share of the global hybrid storage server market by the end of 2018, owing to technological advancements and shift of organizations in the region toward advanced technologies. Moreover, increase in the number of data centers in North America boosts the market in the region. The hybrid storage server hybrid storage server market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the maximum CAGR during the forecast period, due to rising adoption of hybrid storage servers by enterprises in this region.