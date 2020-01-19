Hybrid Microcircuits Market – Top key players are API Technologies Corporation (The U.S.), TT Electronics Plc (The U.K.) Genus Power Infrastructures

Hybrid microcircuits, also known as hybrid integrated circuits, are miniaturized versions of electronic circuits. It consists of passive components, such as capacitors and resistors among others, and semiconductors. The components are generally attached to a printed circuit board (PCB) or to a substrate. Hybrid microcircuits are similar to monolithic integrated circuits and can simply serve as a component of the PCB. However, components such as capacitors, inductors and resistors cannot be accommodated in a monolithic integrated circuit, whereas these components are integral part of hybrid microcircuits. The interconnects of hybrid microcircuits are often done with screen printed thick film technology. Thick film interconnecting technology offers higher versatility over thin film technology, such as choice of resistor value to be utilized for integrating in the hybrid microcircuit and use of planar resistors among others. However thick film interconnects also often result in larger size of the hybrid microcircuits. Insulating dielectrics, developed though screen printing, are utilized for multi layer thick film technique of hybrid circuit manufacturing. This technique of usage of insulating dielectrics, ensures that the in-between layer connections are made in the required places only. Hybrid microcircuits are often given an epoxy encapsulation for protection. Modern technologies such as low temperature co-fired ceramic (LTCC) allows for development of partial three dimensional hybrid microcircuits. By this technique, the components are attached in between multiple layers of substrates, in addition to attachment of components on top of substrates.

Hybrid microcircuits market has been growing at a steady pace, owing to their high levels of market penetration. The market for hybrid microcircuits is primarily being driven by the growing demand for these circuits in various hazardous area applications. Modern hybrid microcircuits are designed to have high tolerance to harsh environments and can also perform under high temperature for long periods of time. Such wide temperature tolerance range and long functional period has been resulting in growing applications in offshore safety control systems, pressure control sensors, aircraft altimeters and minesweeper sound navigation and ranging (SONAR) systems among others. Additionally, the high growth rates of various industrial sectors, in the Asia Pacific region, have also been positively impacting the growth of hybrid microcircuits market. Hybrid microcircuits are utilized in industrial applications such as DC/DC converters, solid state relays and elevator controls. Hence the growth of the industrial sector has been boosting the growth of the market for hybrid circuits. However, the declining industrial growth rates in China, North America and Europe has been hindering the growth of the hybrid circuits market. Relatively newer applications of hybrid microcircuits, such as application in electro-luminescent displays and transducers among others, are expected to offer unique growth opportunities for the hybrid microcircuits market during the forecast period.

On the basis of packaging type, the market for hybrid microcircuits has been segmented into hermetic packaging and non-hermetic packaging. On the basis of high density interconnection (HDI) substrate, the market is segmented into glass fiber PCB, thick film PCB, ceramic PCB and others. By end-use industry, the market has been segmented into aerospace & defense, automotive, industrial, consumer electronics, healthcare power generation, oil & gas and others. On the basis of region, the global hybrid microcircuits market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South America and Middle-East & Africa (MEA). Revenue wise, Asia Pacific was the largest region in 2016, followed by North America and Europe. The high revenue share of Asia Pacific can be attributed to the growing electronic components manufacturing base in the region, couple with high growth rates of various industrial verticals.

Brochure With Latest Advancements and Application @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=22130

The major companies of the hybrid microcircuits market globally are API Technologies Corporation (The U.S.), TT Electronics Plc (The U.K.) Genus Power Infrastructures, Ltd. (India), Hybrid-Tek. LLC (The U.S.), and Esterline CMC Electronics, Inc. (Canada) among various other companies.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

Download Report TOC for in-depth analysis @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=22130