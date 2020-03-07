Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) and High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM) Market Insight, Business Research 2019 With Micron Technology, Inc., Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. SAMSUNG, SK HYNIX INC., And Other

Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) and High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM) Market is expected to reach USD 3925.5 Million by 2025, from USD 573.5 Million in 2017. The Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) and High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM) market report contains data for historic years 2014 & 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025 (Current Year Statistic Will Be Provided in the Report).

This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the hybrid memory cube (HMC) and high-bandwidth memory (HBM market in the next 8 years. High-bandwidth memory (HBM) market and hybrid memory cube (HMC) are a high-performance ram interface arranged in DRAM memory. HMC is a radical innovation, which sets a new benchmark for power consumption, memory performance, and cost designed for TSV based DRAM memory. The report includes market shares of hybrid memory cube (HMC) and high-bandwidth memory (HBM) market for global, Europe, North America, Asia pacific and South America. Some of the major players operating in the global hybrid memory cube (HMC) and high-bandwidth memory (HBM) market are

Micron Technology, Inc.

SAMSUNG

SK HYNIX INC.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Intel Corporation

XILINX INC.

FUJITSU

NVIDIA Corporation

Other Players are IBM India Private Limited, Open-Silicon, Inc., Arira Design, Inc., Cadence Design Systems, Inc., Cray Inc., Rambus, Marvell, Arm Limited., among others. The global hybrid memory cube (HMC) and high-bandwidth memory (HBM)market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market.

Owing to increasing developments in supercomputing and advanced networking systems, HMC is o required for a memory efficiency and performance. whereas, high bandwidth memory (HBM) is a high-performance ram interface for 3d-stacked DRAM from AMD and HYNIX. It is to be used in aggregation with high-performance graphics accelerators and network devices. HMC offers advanced bandwidth than HBM. The major application of HMC is its high-performance computing, which leads to the developments in artificial intelligence and machine learning. When compared with existing memory technologies, HMC can move data 15 times faster than DDR3 module and use 70% less energy and 90% less space.

Major Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for high-bandwidth, low power consuming, and highly scalable memories.

Growth in acceptance of artificial intelligence.

Electronic devices miniatures are in trend.

Restraints:

High levels integration increase thermal issues.

Market Segmentation: Global Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) and High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM) Market

Based on memory, the global hybrid memory cube (HMC) and high-bandwidth memory (HBM) market is segmented into hybrid memory cube (HMC) and high-bandwidth memory (HBM)).

the global hybrid memory cube (HMC) and high-bandwidth memory (HBM) market is segmented into hybrid memory cube (HMC) and high-bandwidth memory (HBM)). On the basis of product type, the global hybrid memory cube (HMC) and high-bandwidth memory (HBM) market is segmented into central processing unit, field-programmable gate array, graphics processing unit, application-specific integrated circuit, and accelerated processing unit.

the global hybrid memory cube (HMC) and high-bandwidth memory (HBM) market is segmented into central processing unit, field-programmable gate array, graphics processing unit, application-specific integrated circuit, and accelerated processing unit. On the basis of application, the global hybrid memory cube (HMC) and high-bandwidth memory (HBM) market is segmented into high-performance computing (HPC), networking, data centres, and graphics.

the global hybrid memory cube (HMC) and high-bandwidth memory (HBM) market is segmented into high-performance computing (HPC), networking, data centres, and graphics. Based on geography, the global hybrid memory cube (HMC) and high-bandwidth memory (HBM) market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely north America & south America, Europe, Asia-Pacific And, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

