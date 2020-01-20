Hybrid Memory Cube and High-Bandwidth Memory Market 2023 by Key Trends, Application, Region, Segmentation and Revenue Analysis

Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) And High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM) Market Highlights

Market Research Future’s latest report on the global Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) And High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM) Market estimates growth at a highly promising CAGR of 35% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2023. HMC & HBM are RAM interfaces of which HMC devices use a separate processor to increase memory capacity, while HBM uses a graphical processing unit in the same package to provide tightly-coupled high speed. The increasing demand for HMC & HBM is driven primarily by its applications which are expected to lead the market to an estimated market value of USD 3.7 Bn.

The demand low power consumption, high bandwidth, and highly scalable memory devices are driving the demand for hybrid memory cube and high-bandwidth memory market. The ever-growing data and the rising demand for cloud-based services are fuelling the market growth. However, the thermal issues caused due to integration of these devices are hindering the market growth.

The global hybrid memory cube and high-bandwidth memory market is segmented into the memory type, product, application areas, and region.

Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) And High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM) Market Key Players:

Arira, SK Hynix Inc., Open-Silicon, Micron Technology, Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Rambus Inc., Arm Holdings, Intel Corporation, Cadence Design Systems, Inc., Cray Inc., IBM Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Xilinx, Inc., Samsung Group, Nvidia Corporation, Marvell Technology Group, Ltd., and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Ltd. are among market players of note who have been included in MRFR’s competitive analysis.

Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) And High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM) Market Segmentation:

The global hybrid memory cube and high bandwidth memory market are segmented into memory type, product type, application, and region. By memory type, the market is divided between hybrid memory cube (HMC) and high-bandwidth memory (HBM). By product type, the market includes field programmable gate array (FPGA), central processing unit (CPU), application-specific integrated circuit, graphics processing unit (GPU), and accelerated processing unit. Hybrid memory cube and high bandwidth memory devices have application in high performance computing (HPC), data centers, networking & telecommunications, consumer electronics, and others.

Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) And High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM) Market Regional Analysis

By geography, the market is studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world. Among these regions, the market is majorly dominated by North America at present due to a higher concentration of key players in countries like U.S. and Canada.The rising adoption of artificial intelligence is fuelling the market in this region.

On the other hand, Europe is expected to show a decent market growth concerning the hybrid memory cube and high-bandwidth memory market. The demand for cloud-based services across various industries like healthcare and automotive are pushing the demand for global hybrid memory cube and high-bandwidth memory market. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to show a significant growth throughout the forecast period. Rising demand for network equipment and the rising number of manufacturing activities in consumer electronics sector are driving the market in this region. The rising trend for the system on a chip integration (SoC) is driving the market in this region.

