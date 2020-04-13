Hybrid Bus Market: Industry Analysis, Scope, Size, Share, Competitive Landscape, Major Regions, Types, Applications, Products, Global Trends, Drivers, Emerging Opportunities, Limitations, Challenges and Forecast 2018-2025

Global Hybrid Bus Market to reach USD XXX billion by 2025.

Global Hybrid Bus Market valued approximately USD XXX billion in 2016 is forecasted to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major factors speculated to augment the markets are growing eco-friendly initiatives pertaining to fuel emission, need for addressing consumers’ needs concerning fuel expenditure reduction and obligatory compliance with CO2 emissions norms. A hybrid electric bus couples a conventional internal combustion engine propulsion system with an electric propulsion system. These type of buses usually use a Diesel-electric powertrain and are also known as hybrid Diesel-electric buses.

The regional analysis of Global Hybrid Bus Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Transmission System

Propulsion System

Powertrains

Others

By Industry:

Highway Transportation

Public Transit

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazilo Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Volvo, BAE Systems, BYD, Proterra, New Flyer, Anhui Ankai Automobile, Ashok Leyland, Blue Bird, CNH Industrial, Daimler, Hyundai, and so on. The fierce competitiveness has made these players spend in product developments to improve the customer’s requirements.

Target Audience of the Hybrid Bus Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors