Hybrid Aircraft Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and forecast 2017 – 2025

Reportocean.com “Hybrid Aircraft Market” report has been added to its Research Database.

Hybrid Aircraft Market by (Type (Dynastats and Rotastats); Technology (Manned Hybrid Aircraft and Unmanned Hybrid Aircraft); Application (Automotive (Commercial Tours, Surveillance, Research, Cargo Transport, and Others) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and forecast 2017 – 2025

Get more information, Ask for Free Sample Copy of [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=13222

Report Brief

The report covers forecast and analysis for the hybrid aircraft market on a global and regional level

The report includes the positive and the negative factors that are influencing the growth of the market

Detailed information about the market opportunities are discussed

The key target audience for the market has been determined in the report

The revenue generated by the prominent industry players has been analyzed in the report

The market numbers has been calculated using top-down and the bottom-up approaches

The hybrid aircraft market has been analyzed using Porters Five Forces Analysis

The market is segmented on the basis of product type, technology, and applications which in turn bifurcated on regional level as well

All the segments have been evaluated based on the present and the future trends

The report deals with the in-depth quantitative and qualitative analyses of the hybrid aircraft market

The report includes the detailed company profiles of the prominent market players

Market Summary

Overview

A hybrid aircraft is a powered aircraft that obtains some of its lift as a heavier-than-air aerodyne, and some as a lighter-than-air airship. Dynastats and Rotastats are the two types of hybrid aircraft based on its design. A dynastat is an aircraft, typically intended for long-endurance flights. A dynastat hybrid aircraft is designed with lifting body or/and fixed wings. To create the aerodynamic lift type, it requires forward flight. Where, rotastat aircraft typically intended for heavy lift applications. A rotastat is designed with rotary wings.

Value

The hybrid aircraft market was valued at around USD 540 million in the year 2016 and it is expected to reach approximately USD 1,200 million by 2025. The global hybrid aircraft market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of more than 9.2% between 2017 and 2025.

Drivers and Restraints

The major factor driving the increasing environment concerns. Emissions from commercial transport account for approximately 1.5% of the global carbon dioxide footprint, and are expected to increase as air traffic and trade grows. The Hybrid aircraft is non-rigid, with no internal structure providing its shape, and it is heavier than air. The 80% of its lift is generated by helium, and 20 percent is from the aerodynamic design of the envelope. The fuel consumption by the hybrid aircraft is much lower than commercial aircrafts, and hence helps to save the fuel and minimal emission of gas in environment. The rising environment concern globally is expected to develop demand for hybrid aircraft over the forecasted period.

Moreover, the increasing terrorism across the world is also expected to propel the growth of market globally. The special forces and defense of various countries are strengthening their countermeasures to combat threats from antagonistic groups.

However, the high cost of developments of hybrid aircraft may restrict the growth of the global hybrid aircraft market.

Segmentation

Rotastat and Dynastat and are the types of hybrid aircraft. The dynastat type of hybrid aircraft has advantages over roast at such as better fuel efficiency and low maintenance cost. The Dynastats hybrid aircraft accounted major share in the global hybrid aircraft market and expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

The unmanned hybrid aircraft segment by technology is expected to register high CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of unmanned aircraft for secret and national security operations and for long flights is expected to propel the growth of segment during the forecast period in the global market.

The hybrid aircraft can fly for longer than three weeks; hence they are highly used for long-endurance flights. The commercial tours segment accounted major share in the global hybrid aircraft market by application. The rising demand for long flights will boost the growth of segment in global hybrid aircraft market over the forecast period.

The North America is estimated to account major share in the global hybrid aircraft market followed by Europe. The rising investment and strategic partnership in Europe to develop hybrid aircraft is the key factor contributing towards the high share of the region in the global market. In March 2016, the Lockheed Martin Corp. has signed a selling deal with Skunk Works division for development of hybrid aircrafts.

The increasing terrorism and growing economy are expected to propel the growth of Asia Pacific in the global market over the forecast period.

Industry Players

The report includes detailed profiles of the prominent market players that are trending in the market. The list of the players that are compiled in the report is Egan Airships, Boeing, Aeros, Airbus, Hybrid Air Vehicles, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, AUGUR-RosAeroSystems, Lindstrand Technologies, ILC Dover, Straightline Aviation, Solar Ship Inc., AeroVehicles Inc. among others.

The major players in the hybrid aircraft market are investing in the development of new of new aircrafts. For instance, Hybrid Air Freighters signs a letter of intent to purchase up to 12 Lockhead Martin Hybrid Airships, at an approximate value of USD 500 Mn.

Make an enquiry about this [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=13222

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Nishi Sharma

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]