HVDC Transmission Market Growing at 6.9% CAGR by 2024

The growth of HVDC transmission market can largely be attributed to optimal solutions for long distance transmission, growing demand for VSC technology, shift toward renewable energy, and supportive government policies and initiatives for HVDC transmission. The HVDC transmission market is projected to reach USD 12.3 billion by 2024 from USD 8.2 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2018–2024.

Key players in the HVDC transmission market include ABB (Switzerland), Siemens (Germany), General Electric (US), Hitachi (Japan), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), Nexans (France), NKT A/S (Denmark), NR Electric (China), C-EPRI Electric Power Engineering (China), and Prysmian Group (Italy).The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

“Converter stations to register highest growth in HVDC transmission market during forecast period”

The market for converter stations is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.In HVDC transmission systems, converters are bi-directional: operating as a rectifier (converting AC to DC), and as an inverter (converting DC to AC). Converter stations comprise several converters in series or parallel. The requirement for more efficient power transmission and connecting asynchronous grids has filliped the demand for HVDC converter stations in recent years. These factors are expected to boost the adoption of converter stations in the coming years.

Bulk power transmission to hold largest share of HVDC transmission market during forecast period”

HVDC systems are preferred for sending bulk power across long distances, with fewer power losses. That makes the underlying technology valuable for overcoming an important problem associated with renewable energy generation. HVDC is economical, which results in higher efficiency, no reactive power compensation, and more stable and reliable operations than an equivalent high voltage alternating current (HVAC) system transmitting the same amount of power.

“HVDC transmission market in APAC to register highest growth during forecast period”

APAC is an economically growing region owing to the presence of technologically strong countries such as China and Japan. Favorable regulatory environment and rural electrification plans are expected to drive the growth of the HVDC Transmission Market in APAC. In addition, demand for uninterrupted power plays a crucial role in driving HVDC adoption in the region. Moreover, emerging economies, such as China and India, provide power capacity addition across the existing power infrastructure. These factors are projected to fuel the growth of the HVDC transmission market in APAC in the coming years.

