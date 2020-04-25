HVDC Transmission Market Analysis and In Depth Study by Type, End-use Sector, Regions, Companies, Price, Product and Forecast Study 2025

The HVDC Transmission market was valued at Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for HVDC Transmission.

This report presents the worldwide HVDC Transmission market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

ABB (Switzerland)

Siemens (Germany)

General Electric (US)

Toshiba (Japan)

Mitsubishi Electric (Japan)

Nexans (France)

NKT A/S (Denmark)

Hitachi (Japan)

Sumitomo Electric (Japan)

Schneider Electric (France)

NR Electric (China)

Prysmian Group (Italy)

American Superconductor (US)

LS Industrial (Korea)

C-EPRI Electric Power Engineering (China)

HVDC Transmission Breakdown Data by Type

By Technology

Capacitor Commutated Converter (CCC)

Voltage Source Converter (VSC)

Line Commutated Converter (LCC) (Thyristor Based)

By Component

Converter Stations

Transmission Cables

Other

By Power Rating

Below 500 MW

501-1000 MW

1001-1500 MW

1501-2000 MW

Above 2001 MW

HVDC Transmission Breakdown Data by Application

Underground Power Transmission

Grid Interconnection

Offshore Power Transmission

Other

HVDC Transmission Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 HVDC Transmission Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global HVDC Transmission Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Capacitor Commutated Converter (CCC)

1.4.3 Voltage Source Converter (VSC)

1.4.4 Line Commutated Converter (LCC) (Thyristor Based)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global HVDC Transmission Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Underground Power Transmission

1.5.3 Grid Interconnection

1.5.4 Offshore Power Transmission

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global HVDC Transmission Market Size

2.1.1 Global HVDC Transmission Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global HVDC Transmission Production 2014-2025

2.2 HVDC Transmission Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key HVDC Transmission Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 HVDC Transmission Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers HVDC Transmission Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into HVDC Transmission Market

2.4 Key Trends for HVDC Transmission Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 HVDC Transmission Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 HVDC Transmission Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 HVDC Transmission Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 HVDC Transmission Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 HVDC Transmission Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 HVDC Transmission Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 HVDC Transmission Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Continued…

