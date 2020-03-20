HVAC Insulation Market Size, Share, Segment Analysis, Growth Drivers and Forecast to 2024

Global HVAC insulation market is expected to witness an extensive growth, during the forecast period. Skyrocketing growth of construction industry, implementation of stringent regulations to minimize the energy consumption and growing demand of HVAC systems are some of the major factors, positively influencing the growth of the market.

HVAC insulation refers to a system that combines three major functions: heating, ventilation and conditioning. Such systems help in regulating the heat that is dissipated through convection, conduction and radiation and deliver thermal properties such as fortification against sound, fire, and physical impact.

APAC has been the largest HVAC insulation market due to significant growth in the building construction infrastructure, specifically in China and India. India is on the cusp of global governance as it rushes forward as an emerging market. In this context, country’s economy needs to acclimatize to recent, pioneering renovations that are entrenched in technological innovations across several industries.

Growing construction activities, surge in the demand of HVAC equipment and increasing focus towards energy efficiency, are some of the major factors positively impacting the growth of HVAC insulation market.

In terms of application, the global HVAC insulation market is broadly categorized into residential, commercial and industrial application. Commercial applications led the global industry in terms of revenue, whilst residential applications are anticipated to register the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Some of the key players operating in the global HVAC insulation market include CertainTeed Corporation, PPG Industries Inc., Owens Corning Corporation, Rockwool International A/S, Armacell International S.A., Johns Manville Corporation, Xiamen Goot Advanced Material Co., L'isolante K-Flex S.P.A., Glassrock Insulation Co S.A., and Knauf Insulation.

