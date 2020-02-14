Human Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Treatment Market Revenue, Opportunity, Forecast and Value Chain 2026 | FMI Report Data

A syncytial virus is a multi-nucleated virus which results from multiple cell fusions. Human respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) has a size of around 120 to 200 nm and is an enveloped virus with a linear minus-sense RNA genome. Human respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) causes complications such as bronchiolitis, asthma, chronic respiratory tract infections and acute otitis media in patients. Human respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infects the lungs and breathing passages. Human respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infection is experienced as a mild cold in healthy individuals while it can cause serious complications in infants and children younger than one year.

Human Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Treatment Market: Drivers & Restraints

Human respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is a syncytial virus which causes respiratory tract infections, particularly the lower respiratory tract infections in infants and children. The prophylaxis for Human respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) treatment is in the form of medications. Infants and children become weak after recovery and continue to spread the virus for the next one to three weeks. The Human respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infection can infect people of any ages but the severity is low in adults while infants and children with weakened immune systems show high severity of the infection. The growing number of patient cases is expected to drive the market growth while the lack of appropriate in-vitro facilities for conducting research studies for newer treatment alternatives is projected to hamper the market growth with a high impact over 2026.

Human Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Treatment Market: Segmentation

Human Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Treatment Market is classified on the basis of treatment, end use and geography.

Based on treatment, the global Human Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Treatment Market is segmented into the following:

Supportive Care

Hospital Care

Based on end use, the global Human Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Treatment Market is segmented into the following:

Hospitals

500 Beds

200-400 Beds

Less than 200 Beds

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Clinics

Human Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Treatment Market: Overview

As per the World Health Organization statistics, Human respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) causes 64 Mn infections and 160,000 deaths annually. Natural infection with Human respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) induces immunity against the virus which decreases over time. Human respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infections are recurrent. Currently, Human respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infection lacks an approved vaccine therapy owing to limited number of studies in vitro and inability to culture the virus and maintain it in a stable state. As a result, the global Human respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) market is anticipated to grow at a moderate CAGR during the forecast period from 2016 to 2026.

Human Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Treatment Market: Region-wise Outlook

Depending on geographic regions, global radiofrequency ablation system market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, South America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. According to the statistics of U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, it is estimated that more than half the total children population globally get infected with Human respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) within the first two years of birth. Owing to the viral infection outbreaks in winter and spring in North America, the diagnosis by a physical examination, chest x-rays to check for bronchiolitis, skin monitoring, blood tests for white cell counts and other laboratory tests for checking the respiratory secretions and treatment of the viral infection through medications is expected to drive market growth in the region through the forecast period and contribute significantly to the global market.

Human Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Treatment Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players identified in global Human Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Treatment Market are AstraZeneca, Arrow Therapeutics, Alnylam to name a few.