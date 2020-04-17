Human Resource Outsourcing (HRO) Market 2019 Analysis, Key Players, Applications, Forecast Till 2025 | Accenture Plc (Ireland) Adecco S.A. (Switzerland) Aon Hewitt LLC (USA) Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (USA) Capita HR Solutions (UK)

Human Resource Outsourcing (HRO) is a sustainable and competitive method to manage costs and allow a companys core resources to focus on strategic initiatives rather than managing transactional activities in HR operations. This has enabled HR professionals in being more strategic people managers by outsourcing some of the administrative and operational tasks. Comprehensive Human Resource Outsourcing is achieved by offloading multiple processes and technologies such as benefits and payroll.

Download a Quick Sample PDF Brochure of this report at https://decisionmarketreports.com/request-sample?productID=980645

HR outsourcing (also known as HRO) is the process of sub-contracting human resources functions to an external supplier. Reviews of business processes have led many organisations to decide that it makes business sense to sub-contract some or all non-core activities to specialist providers. The process of human resource outsourcing is beneficial to many companies since this concept makes business processes very economical and efficient. Such factors drive the growth of human resource outsourcing market. Also, a lot of tedious training is required to have a separate operational HR department. Thus, business organizations prefer outsourcing as a solution. Such factors boost the market for human resource outsourcing.

Factors like loss of control over the staff, lack of flexibility restrains the organizations to adopt this outsourcing process. Also, this method prohibits the enterprise to maintain relationships with their employee, and it is also possible that the outsourced resource is not much benefit to the organization. Such factors hamper the growth of human resource outsourcing market.

This report focuses on the global Human Resource Outsourcing (HRO) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Human Resource Outsourcing (HRO) development in United States, Europe and China.

Browse Complete Report with Table of Content at https://decisionmarketreports.com/market-reports/980645/global-human-resource-outsourcing-hro-market

The key players covered in this study

Accenture Plc (Ireland)

Adecco S.A. (Switzerland)

Aon Hewitt LLC (USA)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (USA)

Capita HR Solutions (UK)

Cielo, Inc.

Ceridian HCM, Inc. (USA)

CGI Group Inc. (Canada)

Empower Software Solutions, Inc. (USA)

Fidelity Management and Research LLC (USA)

General Outsourcing Co, Ltd. (Thailand)

Genesys (USA)

Hewlett-Packard Company (USA)

Infosys BPO Ltd. (India)

International Business Machines Corporation (USA)

Intuit, Inc. (USA)

Mercer, LLC (UK)

NGA Human Resources (UK)

Paychex, Inc. (USA)

Randstad Holding NV (The Netherlands)

Talx Corporation (USA)

Talent2 International Ltd. (Australia)

TriCore, Inc. (USA)

Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (USA)

Xerox Corporation (USA)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Payroll Outsourcing

Benefits Administration Outsourcing

Multiprocess Human Resource Outsourcing

Recruitment Process Outsourcing

Learning Services Outsourcing

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Healthcare

IT

Hospitality

Retail

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Human Resource Outsourcing (HRO) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Human Resource Outsourcing (HRO) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Human Resource Outsourcing (HRO) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

About Us

Decision Market Reports is a one-stop solution, covers market research studies of all the industries, companies and regions. DMR aims at providing quality research, and insights about every market to helps our clients in taking right decisions. Our repository consists of most trending industry reports, niche areas, and leading company profiles. A comprehensive collection of reports is updated daily to offer hassle-free access to our latest updated report databases.

Contact Us

Gasper James

304, S Jones Blvd,

Las Vegas,

NV 89107, USA

US Toll Free +1-866-605-1052

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://decisionmarketreports.com

Follow Us On: | LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter |