Human Papillomavirus Therapeutics Market Estimated to Expand at a 7.7% CAGR through 2020

The global market for human papillomavirus (HPV) and cytomegalovirus (CMV) therapeutics is competitive in nature and is projected to witness a high level of competition in the next few years, states a new market research study by Transparency Market Research. Some of the key players operating in the market across the globe are Roche AG, Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Perrigo Company plc, Clinigen Group plc., Fougera Pharmaceuticals, and Fresenius Kabi USA. Among the mentioned players, the Roche AG is estimated to account for a large share of the cytomegalovirus therapeutics market and Valeant Pharmaceuticals is projected to lead the human papillomavirus therapeutics market in the coming few years. The rising focus on research and development activities is projected to enhance the growth of the overall market in the next few years.

According to the market intelligence study by Transparency Market Research, in 2012, the global market for human papillomavirus (HPV) therapeutics market was worth US$1.40 bn and is projected to reach a value of US$2.34 bn by the end of 2020. The market is estimated to register a healthy 7.7% CAGR between 2014 and 2020. Furthermore, in 2012, the global market for cytomegalovirus (CMV) therapeutics market was worth US$870.1 mn and is projected to reach a value of US$922.8 mn by the end of 2020. The market is estimated to register a 1.49 % CAGR between 2014 and 2020.

South America and Asia Pacific to Witness High Growth in Coming Years

The global market for HPV and CMV therapeutics has been categorized on the basis of geography into the Middle East and Africa, North America, South America, Europe and Asia Pacific. At present, Asia Pacific and South America are expected to witness high growth throughout the forecast period. These two regions are predicted to act as the most lucrative segments, which are further projected to account for a large share of the overall market in the next few years. The high growth of these two regions can be attributed to the rapid development of the healthcare infrastructure and the fast development of the tourism industry. In addition to this, the rising affluence of the people and the cultural shifts are further estimated to enhance the growth of the Asia Pacific and South America markets for HPV and CMV therapeutics throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of drugs, the global market for human papillomavirus (HPV) therapeutics has been bifurcated into immunomodulators, anti-neoplastic agents, sinecatechins, and keratolytic agents. Among these segments, immunomodulators is expected to lead the global market in the next few years. On the other hand, the sinecatechins segment is predicted to register a healthy growth rate in the coming few years. Furthermore, the cytomegalovirus (CMV) therapeutics market can be categorized on the basis of antiviral drugs into ganciclovir/valganciclovir (first line drugs), foscarnet, and cidofovir. Among these, valganciclovir and ganciclovir are projected to account for a large share of the overall market in the near future.

Development of New Products to Encourage Market Growth

A tremendous rise in the human papillomavirus (HPV) in people of both the developing and developed nations has been the major factor for the growth of the market in the next few years. In the last few years, around 100 strains of the HPV have been identified. The rising research and development activities in this field is projected to accelerate the growth of the overall market in the next few years. On the other hand, the cytomegalovirus (CMV) therapeutics market is estimated to gain traction in the coming few years. The launch of new products and the rising focus on development activities are estimated to enhance the growth of the market in the next few years.