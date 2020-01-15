Human Papillomavirus (By Drug Class and Applications) and Cytomegalovirus (By Drug Type and Applications) Therapeutics Market – Global Industry Analysis 2020 for the USD 2,346.5 million Market

Human papillomavirus (HPV) and cytomegalovirus (CMV) are viral pathogens affecting individuals of all ages. HPV causes serious sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), while CMV is an opportunistic pathogen affecting immunocompromised individuals such as HIV patients. The global market for HPV and CMV therapeutics is expected to experience a surge due to various macro and micro economic factors.

More than 100 strains of HPV have been identified till date, of which certain types are known to cause warts or papillomas that progress to benign or malignant cancers. HPV infections are common in adolescents and young adults with highest prevalence in adolescent females. According to CDC, in 2012, an estimated 20 million persons were infected that year in the U.S., and an estimated 6.2 million new HPV infections were expected to occur annually. The human papillomavirus therapeutics market includes immunomodulators, keratolytic agents, anti-neoplastic agents and sinecatechins. Immunomodulators account for the largest share of the global HPV therapeutics market, while the sinecatechins segment is expected to be the fastest growing market segment. Genital warts is the leading application segment in HPV therapeutics market in terms of revenue generation, due to higher number of HPV strains leading to genital warts which are easily transmitted through sexual contact. Dry therapeutic pipeline and serious threat from substitutes such as cryotherapy and laser therapy have made the market less attractive. Asia Pacific and South America are observed to be the most attractive markets due to developing healthcare infrastructure, high disposable income, and cultural shifts and tourism augmenting the prevalence of STDs. The global HPV therapeutics market was valued at USD 1,402.3 million in 2012 and is expected to reach USD 2,346.5 million by 2020, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2014 to 2020.

Cytomegalovirus infections are usually asymptomatic and do not need therapeutic treatment for immunocompetent patients. However, the virus causes inflammation of the eye called as retinitis in patients with weak immune system. Thus, prevalence of symptomatic CMV infections is common in HIV and transplant patients. Ganciclovir and valganciclovir are the two first line drugs prescribed for treating CMV infections. These account for over 85% revenue share of the global CMV therapeutics market. High seroprevalence of up to 95% in low and middle income countries has posed CMV infection threat to a large population. Furthermore, high rate of resistance for ganciclovir and valganciclovir in HIV patients is also a major concern in these countries. Anticipating launch of brincidofovir in 2016 and letermovir in 2018, the CMV therapeutics market is expected to grow rapidly in the near future. The global CMV therapeutics market was valued at USD 870.1 million in 2012 and is expected to reach USD 922.8 million by 2020, growing at a CAGR of 1.49 % from 2014 to 2020.

