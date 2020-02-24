Marketresearchreports.biz has announced the addition of a new research study on the “Human Milk Glycans Market Secret Factors Behind the Growth in New Research On Top Players ” to its report database.

Human Milk Glycans Market Outlook

Breastfeeding is a highly effective way of preventing morbidity and mortality in infancy. Oligosaccharides are the third most significant component of human milk that protect against infectious agents which are conjugated and expressed as glycolipids, glycoproteins, and other structures. The conjugated and unconjugated forms of oligosaccharides are together classified as glycans. The human milk glycans, includes oligosaccharides create a major and an innate immunologic mechanism due to which human milk glycans protect breast-fed infants from infections. Thus, these protective human milk glycans are useful as a basis for the development of new therapeutic and prophylactic agents that inhibit diseases caused by mucosal micro-organisms. Human milk glycans is a significant innovation in infant formula because until now human milk oligosaccharides were only found naturally in breast milk. Now, as a result of extensive research and development activities and advanced technology, companies can repeat these molecules which are similar to those found in breast milk.

Human Milk Glycans Market: Reasons for Covering This Title

Expanding baby food industry, growing baby boomers population globally, increasing proportion of women in employment, growing government campaigns to promote breastfeeding, and benefits associated with human milk glycans provides nutrition, innate immune protection, and offer other developmental benefits to infants are the some of the factors accelerating the growth of human milk glycans market during the forecast period. Moreover, according to various research studies human milk glycans protect babies with the potential enteric bacteria and expanding health and wellness packaged food trend coupled with the rise in various research and development activities to improve product quality create an opportunity for human milk glycans in the near future. However, stringent government regulations related to infant formula products, and the high cost of ready-to-eat baby food products may hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Global Human Milk Glycans: Market Segmentation

On the basis of form type, the global human milk glycans market has been segmented as –

Powder

Liquid

On the basis of end use, the global human milk glycans market has been segmented as –

Hospitals

Pharmacies

Others

Global Human Milk Glycans Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global human milk glycans market are Mead Johnson Nutrition, Nestlé S.A., Abbott Nutrition, FrieslandCampina, Pfizer Inc., Child Food Co. Ltd., The Kraft Heinz Company, Danone Nutricia, Perrigo Nutritionals, and others.

Region Wise Market Presence of Key Manufacturers in Global Human Milk Glycans Market

Consumers are inclining towards premium products which are apparent in both emerging and developed markets and rise in middle-class population, and expanding disposable income in developing countries are some of the leading factors driving the growth of the global human milk glycans market. Europe is expected to be the leading markets in the global human milk glycans market followed by North America, whereas other regions like the Asia Pacific and MEA are the highly fragmented market for infant formula. Thus, the prominent players are targeting developing countries such as India and China which is the largest and fastest growing human milk glycans market.

Global Human Milk Glycans Market: Key Developments

In 2017, Nestlé Espana S.A. has created a new infant formula with glycans that imitates two human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs) found in breast milk. The human milk oligosaccharides are the third rich, substantial component of breast milk, after fat and lactose. Nestle privileges to be the first company to replicate two human milk oligosaccharides constituents for an infant feeding. Spain is the first country to introduce the product which is distributed to various hospitals and pharmacies.

Opportunities for Global Human Milk Glycans Market Participants

Expanding number of working women, rising per capita expenditure on baby foods, changing lifestyle, growing consumer awareness about the health benefits associated with human milk glycans are the factors due to which human milk glycans market revenue is expected to grow at a rapid growth rate, over the forecast period. Moreover, human milk glycans consist of various nutrients such as proteins, vitamins, carbohydrates, fats, minerals, and others are the primary factor accelerating the growth of the human milk glycans market.

Brief Approach to Research

A modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology will be followed to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the type, application, and distribution channel of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data is collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the key data points covered in our report include:

An overview of the market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the market and its potential

Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges and trends

Detailed value chain analysis of the market

Cost structure of the products and segments covered in the study

In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major market participants

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports and overall trade scenario

Analysis of the market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key market participants

Competitive landscape of the market, including detailed profiles of the top players in this market

