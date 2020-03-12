Human Machine Interface (HMI) Market 2019 | Growth, Challenges, Opportunities and Emerging Trends 2023

Human machine interface (HMI) solutions is expected to influence the demand for interface software and solutions across the world. Display and touchscreen technology also expected to see a significant growth through the forecast period with rising demand for mobile devices such as tablets, laptops, smartphones and others.

The Human Machine Interface (HMI) Market is expected to reach approximately USD 6.31 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.12% during the forecast period. Developing appropriation of industrial automation equipment in the assembling part is relied upon to drive development. Mix of analytics programming with products is additionally foreseen to enhance profitability and quality in this manner impelling interest. Notwithstanding, high cost related with establishment is assessed to represent a challenge. The industry has seen a few mechanical headways from Light Emitting Diode (LED) pointers to completely utilitarian, touchscreen and realistic situated terminals. Joining of Bluetooth and Wi-Fi in these products has enhanced gadget versatility, which is additionally foreseen to sling request over the gauge time frame.

Product Outlook and Trend Analysis

Based on Product, the market is fragmented into Display Terminals, Interface Software, Industrial PCs and other products. Display Terminals segment is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period. Technological innovations have prompted change from conventional Cathode Ray Tube (CRT) based video terminals to imaginative TFT-based capacitive showcases. Notwithstanding the capacitive show, Drove, and LCD-based UHD shows are likewise foreseen to give roads to industry development. Accessibility of a variety of show advances is relied upon to surge request throughout the following couple of years.

Application Outlook and Trend Analysis

Based on Application, the market is portioned into Automotive, Healthcare, Food & Beverages, Oil & Gas, Packaging, Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications. HMI terminals are essentially utilized as a part of the assembling business for computerization for development of general plant administration by enhancing correspondence between client and machine, giving cautioning and alerts, and cost lessening. Quick industrialization in a few developing economies, for example, India and China is required to be a key factor for future development.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

North America held the biggest share of the market in 2016. Further, the ascent in various computerization ventures is relied upon to assume a key part in driving the local request over the figure time frame. Asia Pacific human machine interface market is foreseen quick development attributable to developing industrialization. Furthermore, accessibility of crude materials and minimal effort work may likewise catalyse provincial request. Europe is evaluated to show enduring development over the gauge time frame.

Competitive Insights

The leading players in the market are ABB Ltd., Eaton Corp., Emerson Electric Corp., General Electric Co., Omron Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Siemens AG, and Rockwell Automation Inc. Many Key players are depending on methods, for example, agreements & joint ventures, collaborations, and advancements to build the visibility of their products and fortify their product portfolios.

