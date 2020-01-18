Human Insulin (HI) Market Insights, Potential Business Strategies, Mergers and Acquisitions, Revenue Analysis

Increasing population exposure to key risk factors leading to diabetes, technological advancements in insulin delivery devices, growth in the number of diabetic patients, and growing geriatric population are the factors driving the market growth.

The human insulin market in APAC is expected to witness fastest growth, due to rising prevalence of diabetes, unhealthy lifestyle choices due to rapid urbanization, and growing aging population in the countries like China and India. Additionally, major players as a part of their business strategy are investing in the untapped market of the region leading to its fastest growth.

The International Diabetes Federation (IDF) reported in 2015, that an estimated 82 million people aged between 20 to 79 years suffered from diabetes in South-East Asia in 2017. Furthermore, in response to the growing diabetes and lifestyle diseases, the government of the developing countries, such as China, and India, are preparing action plans in order to expand diabetes screening at the primary health-care level, train health-care workers, and take preventative measures. Thus, such initiatives plans are expected to support the growth of human insulin market in APAC.

In order to increase their market share, key players of the human insulin industry are pursuing partnerships and collaborations. For instance, in October 2018, Ypsomed AG collaborated with Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips) to jointly develop and deploy new digital self-medication adherence monitoring services based on Ypsomed’s connected devices and Philips’ cloud based HealthSuite digital platform.

Some of the other key players operating in the human insulin industry are B. Braun Melsungen AG; Becton, Dickinson and Company; Eli Lilly and Company; Novo Nordisk A/S; Sanofi; Wockhardt Limited; Biocon Limited; Medtronic plc; and Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries (Julphar).

