Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Fusion Inhibitors Therapeutics – Clinical Trial & Results

Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) fusion inhibitors is the new class of antiretroviral drugs for the treatment of HIV infections. Failure of combination antiretroviral therapy in patients with HIV, has increased the risk of disease progression. This has led to the development of next generation of fusion inhibitor peptides for better treatment of HIV. Thus, fusion inhibitors have emerged as attractive therapeutics for the treatment of HIV infections.

Studies suggested that HIV fusion inhibitors offers potent antiretroviral activity but its uptake has been limited because of the need for delivery by subcutaneous injection administered twice-daily. Also, chances of cytotoxicity are low in treatment with HIV fusion inhibitors therapeutics as they do not actually enter the cells. Thus, providing many opportunities to the companies for the development of new HIV fusion inhibitors with more potent activity and longer half-lives for better therapeutics with reduced adverse events.

Frontier Biotechnologies Inc. is in the process of developing Albuvirtide as a treatment-paradigm shifting long-acting HIV fusion inhibitor for treatment of HIV infection. Mapp Biopharmaceutical Inc., and United Biomedical Inc. are some other companies having pipeline of HIV fusion inhibitors.

The report provides a comprehensive understanding of the pipeline activities covering all drug candidates under various stages of development, with detailed analysis of pipeline and clinical trials. Pipeline analysis of drugs by phases includes product description and development activities including information about clinical results, designations, collaborations, licencing, grants, technology and others.

