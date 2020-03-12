Human Identification Market Expected to Grow at 1740.2 Million In Revenue by 2022

ReportsnReports always aims at offering their clients an in-depth analysis and the best research material of the various market. This report on the global Human Identification Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Human Identification Market was valued at US$ 928.0 Million in 2017 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% to reach US$ 1740.2 Million in 2022. Human Identification Market spread across 160 Pages, profiling 12 companies and supported with tables and figures.

“The Next-generation sequencing segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

On the basis of technology, the human identification market is classified into PCR, NGS, capillary electrophoresis, nucleic acid isolation and purification, automated liquid handling, microarrays, and rapid DNA analysis. The NGS technology segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth of this market segment is mainly driven by technological advancements and product launches.

“North America to hold the largest share and Asia is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market during the forecast period”

Geographically, the human identification market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW).North America is expected to command the largest share of the human identification market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing support for the development of forensics and increasing partnerships between universities in this region.

Target Audience for Human Identification Market: Human identification product manufacturers,Human identification product dealers and suppliers,Human identification service providers,Forensic service providers,Law enforcement agencies,Human identification associations,Forensic science associations,Academic institutions,Healthcare institutions (hospitals, medical schools, diagnostic centers, and outpatient clinics),Research labs and institutes,Venture capitalists,Insurance providers (payers),Consulting firms,Government bodies.

Most Popular Companies in the Human Identification Market include are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Promega Corporation (US), Agilent Technologies Inc. (US), General Electric Company (GE Healthcare) (US), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (US), Illumina, Inc. (US), LGC Limited (US), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), NMS Labs Inc. (US), IntegenX Inc. (US), Hamilton Company (US), PerkinElmer, Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Alere (US), Tecan Trading AG (Switzerland), Ciro Manufacturing Corporation (US), Key Forensic Services Limited (UK), Sorenson Forensics (US), Parseq Lab s.r.o. (Czech Republic), DNA Diagnostics Center (US), PT&C Forensic Consulting Services P.A. (Envista Forensics) (UK), InnoGenomics Technologies, LLC. (US), Trinity DNA Solutions (US), and Genex Diagnostics, Inc. (US).

