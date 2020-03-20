Human Growth Hormone Market Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, and Demand – P&S Intelligence

The global human growth hormone market is witnessing growth due to the presence of large pool of patients and technological advancements. The increasing compliance for human growth hormone drugs and massive unexplored market in the emerging economies, such as India and China are creating opportunities for the growth of the global human growth hormone market. The advanced research and development facilities, and new drug developments by the key players are propelling the demand for improved and cost effective human growth hormones; further fuelling the growth of the global growth hormone market.

Some of the factors driving the growth of the global human growth hormone market are increasing demand for human growth hormone drugs, increasing incidences of human growth hormone deficiency diseases, growing geriatric population, and technological advancements, such as recombinant DNA technology for the development of human growth hormone drugs.

In addition, several major players are investing heavily and collaborating among each other for the research and development of human growth hormone drugs, which is fueling the growth of the global human growth hormone market. However, stringent regulatory approvals, high cost of treatment, and adverse effects associated with the usage of synthetic human growth hormones are some of the factors restraining the growth of the global human growth hormone market to some extent.

Some of the major players operating in the global human growth hormone market are Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Novo Nordisk A/S, Merck KGaA, Eli Lilly and Company, Novartis AG, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.