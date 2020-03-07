Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG) Market Growth opportunities, Trends, Industry Analysis, and Forecast to 2026

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” to its database.

Rise in availability of treatment and services regarding infertility and increase in awareness about therapeutics for infertility issues are boosting the demand for human chorionic gonadotropin (hcG) hormone in developing countries. Increasing prevalence of hypogonadism-related disorders in males, especially in elderly men, is a primary driver of the human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) market as recently hcG hormone is also used in treating males hypogonadism. Efforts of global health organizations and voluntary organizations for improving the sexual health of people in underdeveloped countries are also stoking the demand for hCG hormone. In addition, sedentary lifestyle and stress concerning personal and professional life have also led to fertility-related issues. Urban women tend to seek medical help for women-centric ailments that may impact the quality of life. Rise in elderly women population is another factor propelling the growth of human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) market. However, FDA has issued certain warnings against the side-effects associated with using human chorionic gonadotropin as a treatment, which is anticipated to act as a restraint to the growth of the human chorionic gonadotropin (hcG) market in the near future.

The global human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) market can be segmented on the basis of technology, therapeutic area, end-user, and region. Based on technology, the market can be divided into natural source extraction and recombinant technology. In terms of therapeutic area, the market can be classified into male hypogonadism, infertility treatment in women, oligospermic treatment, and others. Among these, infertility treatment in women constitutes the dominant share of the global human chorionic gonadotropin market. On the basis of end-user, the market can be segmented into fertility clinics, research institutions, and others.

Geographically, the global human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) market can be distributed into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe are expected to remain the leading market for human chorionic gonadotropin due to focus on innovation in technology to introduce new, advanced techniques with more particular treatment; better spotlight on infertility treatment, and presence of significant global pharmaceutical and biotechnology associations in the regions. The human chorionic gonadotropin (hCH) market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. Increase in patient population and rise in awareness regarding health care treatment facilities and services are fuelling the growth of the human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) market.

Major players operating in the global women health diagnostics market include Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Merck & Co., Inc., Cigna, Lee BioSolutions Inc., Scripps Laboratories, Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc., Fresenius Kabi AG, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sanzyme, and LUPIN.

