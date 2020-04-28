Human Capital Management Solution Market 2019 Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2024

The report by Analytical Research Cognizance “Human Capital Management Solution Market” is analyzed based on various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA, including different countries in each region. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.

Human capital administration (HCM) is a set of practices related to human resource administration. These practices are centered on the organizational have to be give particular competencies and are executed in three categories: workforce procurement, workforce administration and workforce optimization.

North America and Europe are the largest market of Human Capital Management. In 2018, the revenue market share of Human Capital Management was about 57.23% in North America, while the market share in Europe was about 25.39%.

According to this study, over the next five years the Human Capital Management Solution market will register a 7.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 18700 million by 2024, from US$ 13200 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Human Capital Management Solution business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Human Capital Management Solution market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Human Capital Management Solution value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Talent Acquisition

Talent Management

Segmentation by application:

Healthcare

Financial Services

Government/Non-Profit

Retail/Wholesale

Professional/Technical Services

Manufacturing

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

SAP SE

Automatic Data Processing, LLC

Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

Linkedin (Microsoft)

Oracle Corporation

Workday

Ceridian HCM, Inc.

Kronos, Inc.

Infor

IBM Corporation

Cornerstone OnDemand

Paycom Software, Inc.

Intuit

SumTotal Systems, LLC (SkillSoft)

Sage

Epicor Software

Accenture

Workforce Software

Zenefits

Ramco Systems

EPAY Systems

PeopleStrategy, Inc.

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Human Capital Management Solution market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Human Capital Management Solution market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Human Capital Management Solution players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Human Capital Management Solution with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Human Capital Management Solution submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Human Capital Management Solution by Players

Chapter Four: Human Capital Management Solution by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Global Human Capital Management Solution Market Forecast

Chapter Eleven: Key Players Analysis

