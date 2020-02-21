Human Capital Management Market Size, Key Vendors, Growth Rate, Drivers, and Volume & Forecast Report to 2019-2024

The report Human Capital Management Market analyzes the Market status, Market share, growth rate, future trends, Market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Human Capital Management market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

According to this study, over the next five years the Human Capital Management market will register a 5.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 19000 million by 2024, from US$ 14300 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Human Capital Management business, shared in Chapter 3.

Human capital administration (HCM) is a set of practices related to human resource administration. These practices are centered on the organizational have to be give particular competencies and are executed in three categories: workforce procurement, workforce administration and workforce optimization.

Human Capital Management market is highly competitive, rapidly changing, and significantly affected by new product introductions and the market activities of other industry participants. Human Capital Management providers face competition from the customers’ internal information technology departments as well as Human Capital Management competitors. Human Capital Management service providers much provide a value-added product that is easy to install and cost effective.

North America and Europe are the largest market of Human Capital Management. In 2017, the revenue market share of Human Capital Management was about 57.24% in North America, while the market share in Europe was about 25.61%.

As to providers of Human Capital Management, SAP, Automatic Data Processing, Ultimate Software Group, Linkedin (Microsoft) and Oracle are still having wonderful performance benefited by their high-tech and product quality.

This study considers the Human Capital Management value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Talent Acquisition

Talent Management

HCM

Segmentation by application:

Healthcare

Financial Services

Government/Non-Profit

Retail/Wholesale

Professional/Technical Services

Manufacturing

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

SAP SE

Automatic Data Processing, LLC

Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

Linkedin (Microsoft)

Oracle Corporation

Workday

Ceridian HCM, Inc.

Kronos, Inc.

Infor

IBM Corporation

Cornerstone OnDemand

Paycom Software, Inc.

Intuit

SumTotal Systems, LLC (SkillSoft)

Sage

Epicor Software

Accenture

Workforce Software

Zenefits

Ramco Systems

EPAY Systems

PeopleStrategy, Inc.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Human Capital Management market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Human Capital Management market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Human Capital Management players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Human Capital Management with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Human Capital Management submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content (Major Points):

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Human Capital Management by Players

Chapter Four: Human Capital Management by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Global Human Capital Management Market Forecast

Chapter Eleven: Key Players Analysis

Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion

