Human Capital Management Market 2019, by Oracle Corporation, Ultimate Software Group, Inc., Sumtotal Systems, LLC (A Skillsoft Company), Paycom Software

The Global Human Capital Management Market is accounted for $15.23 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $36.82 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of digital HR technology, the growing popularity of workforce analytics solution, demand for automated recruitment processes and rise in acceptance of cloud-based HCM software are some of the key factors driving the market growth. In addition, increase in the shift towards cloud-based software solutions provides ample opportunities for market growth. However, security issues in cloud computing services are limiting market growth.

Human Capital Management is an approach to employee staffing that perceives people as assets (human capital) whose current value can be measured and whose future value can be enhanced through investment. Human capital (or people) management is a process of directing, investing in, and developing an organization’s workforce. An organization must take the time to manage human capital so that it aligns with their goals.

By Organization Size, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises segment has steady growth during the forecast period. Many Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises implement HR solutions for organizational development to decrease the burden of carrying out administrative tasks. By geography, Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The growth in this region can be attributed initiatives from the government for the adoption of cloud-based systems and supporting the digitization of business processes.

Some of the key players profiled in the Human Capital Management Market include:

Oracle Corporation, Ultimate Software Group, Inc., Sumtotal Systems, LLC (A Skillsoft Company), Paycom Software, Inc., Peoplestrategy, Inc., Cornerstone Ondemand, Inc., Workday, Inc., SAP SE, Automatic Data Processing, LLC, International Business Machines Corporation, Employwise, Inc., Ceridian HCM, Inc., Infor, Talentsoft and Epicor Software Corporation.

Types Covered:

Components Covered:

• Services

• Software

Organization Sizes Covered:

• Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Deployment Models Covered:

• Cloud

• On-Premises

End Users Covered:

• Government

• Telecom and IT

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Transportation and Logistics

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

• Manufacturing

• Consumer Goods and Retail

• Energy and Utilities

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

