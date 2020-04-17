Human Capital Management (HCM) Software Market 2019 Size, Share, Demand, Growth, Trends, Outlook | Oracle Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) Workday SAP IBM Accenture Epicor Software

Actionable, reliable and all-inclusive report on Global Human Capital Management (HCM) Software Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025 published by Decision Market Reports provides exhaustive research capabilities, strong analytics services and data validation.
In 2018, the global Human Capital Management (HCM) Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 12% during 2019-2025.
Human capital management software (HCM software) refers to applications that are intended to help an organization manage and maintain its workforce. … Human capital management software is also referred to as a human resource management system (HRMS) or human resource information system (HRIS).
Core HR software is a very basic requirement for any organization to administer its employee for functions, such as payroll and compensation management, benefits and claims management, personnel management, learning management, pension management, compliance management, and succession planning. Furthermore, considering the rising workforce of organizations, it becomes critical for the HR department to track and monitor the employees in order to efficiently manage the widespread workforce.
This report focuses on the global Human Capital Management (HCM) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Human Capital Management (HCM) Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Oracle
Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP)
Workday
SAP
IBM
Accenture
Epicor Software
Ceridian
NetSuite
Kronos
Ultimate Software
The Payroll Company
EPAY Systems
Infinisource
Cornerstone OnDemand
Ramco Systems
Empxtrack
PeopleStreme
Ascentis
HR Mantra
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud-based
Web-based
On-Premises
Market segment by Application, split into
Healthcare
Telecom
Energy
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Human Capital Management (HCM) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Human Capital Management (HCM) Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Human Capital Management (HCM) Software are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
