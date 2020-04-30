Huge innovation in Continuous Stirred Tank Reactor Market 2019 – 2027 with Top Key Players: Vapourtec Ltd, Nano-Mag Technologies, PDC Machines, Nano-Mag Technologies

Continuous Stirred Tank Reactor Market: Overview

A continuous stirred tank reactor is a type of a batch reactor, which is specifically designed for mixing different materials, in fluid, gas or solid phase. A batch reactor is used for mixing chemicals in any phase for a predetermined period of time. Continuous stirred tank reactors are employed in industries where chemicals or end products need to be mixed continuously for a long period of time. A continuous stirred tank reactor comprises a cylindrical vessel with an agitator. Based on the rate of conversion of raw material into product is obtained through the choice of size of the tank, the activity of chemical and rate of addition of raw material. For example, when flow rate of reactants is low, large reactor size is likely to provide a higher product yield. These are fabricated based on the application of the process. Some reactors possess a cooling jacket outside the reactor to release the heat that is generated during a chemical reaction, which can affect the properties of the end product.

Continuous Stirred Tank Reactor Market: Trends & Demands

Decrease in quantity of drinking water is fueling the demand for clear water across the globe. These reactors are used for the treatment of hydrocarbon rich wastewater. This, in turn, is anticipated to drive the continuous stirred tank reactor market in the near future. Continuous stirred tank reactors are also employed in production of hydrogen and emulsion polymerization of fluoroelastomers. This is projected to boost the demand for continuous stirred tank reactors during the forecast period. However, high cost of fabrication of these reactors is anticipated to restrain the global continuous stirred tank reactor market.

Continuous Stirred Tank Reactor Market: Segmentations

Based on end-use, the global continuous stirred tank reactor market can be divided into water & waste water, chemical, pharmaceutical, and others (including research). The water & waste water and chemical segment is anticipated to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period. Continuous stirred tank reactors are extensively employed during the mixing of slurry and chemicals, which are used for the treatment of wastewater. Additionally, these reactors are primarily used for mixing chemicals and formulations in chemical and pharmaceutical industries, to manufacture high-quality products. This, in turn, is expected to drive the demand for continuous stirred tank reactors during the forecast period.

Continuous Stirred Tank Reactor Market: Key Players

Prominent players operating in the global continuous stirred tank reactor market include Vapourtec Ltd, Nano-Mag Technologies, PDC Machines, Nano-Mag Technologies, Amar Equipments Pvt Ltd, Weihai Global Chemical Machinery Mfg. Co., Ltd, Marches Biogas Ltd, and Terralab Laboratory. These players engage in research & development activities, strategic alliances, and mergers & acquisitions to gain larger share of the continuous stirred tank reactor market.