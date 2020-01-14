Hub Motor Market for Two-Wheelers – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026

Automotive hub motor, also referred to as in-wheel hub motor, is an electrical motor attached to the wheels of an automotive, designed typically to drive directly with higher efficiency and flexibility. It reduces the weight of the vehicle, and vehicles power-driven by hub motors are mechanically less complex than conventional ones. Similar to electric motors, hub motors for two wheelers generate high torque at low rpms. Furthermore, hub motors for two wheelers can also work as a brake by functioning as a generator rather than a motor.

Noteworthy rise in the price of crude oil for the last few years has made vehicle rides more inefficient and expensive. Moreover, worsening global environment, which includes increasing global warming due to emission of CO2 in the climate, deteriorating communal health in deeply populated metropolitan areas, and rising air pollution is a matter of global concern. Governments across the world are raising awareness and encouraging consumers to opt for ecofriendly and sustainable energy sources in order to tackle these challenges to the environment. These are key factors motivating automakers to shift toward electric vehicles in order to offer both effective and zero-emission vehicles. The hub motor for two wheelers delivers highest torque at low rpm. It normally achieves extra torque by increasing dimensions of the hub significantly. Hub motors eliminate the need for transmission, axles, driveline, and differential, by eliminating the main powertrain in electric vehicles. This is likely to reduce mechanical losses essential in all components between the engine and wheel, thereby resulting in lesser noise generation and a quieter running vehicle.

The global hub motor market for two-wheelers can be segmented based on torque type, braking type, sales channel, and region.

Based on torque type, the hub motor market for two-wheelers can be classified into below 10 Nm, and two more segments. The hub motor and electric bike have higher penetration in the scooter segment as the maximum torque offered by the scooter ranges below 10 Nm. Therefore, the below 10 Nm segment is likely to lead the market.

In terms of braking type, the hub motor market for two-wheelers can be divided as conventional braking and regenerative braking. The regenerative braking segment is projected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, as it is an advanced technology.

Based on sales channel, the hub motor market for two-wheelers can be bifurcated into OEM and aftermarket. Start-ups in the hub motor business are modifying existing bikes to hub motor two-wheelers, which propels the aftermarket segment.

In terms of region, the global market can be segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Europe is likely to dominate the global hub motor market for two-wheelers during the forecast period due to more adoption of electric vehicles to improve environment condition.

Key global players operating in the hub motor market for two-wheelers include Robert Bosch, Electric Bike, Evans Electric, GoGoA1, HEINZMANN GmbH & Co. KG, TVS Motors, NTN Corporation, ZIEHL-ABEGG, Elaphe Ltd., Siemens AG, Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG, Protean Electric, Hyundai Mobis, Bonfiglioli Riduttori S.p.A., e- Traction B.V., TM4, Kolektor, Printed Motor Works, NSK Ltd., Kelly Controls, GEM motors d.o.o., Lohr –Boreal, and Yasa. Majority of startups operating in the market are focusing more on modifying existing bikes by changing various parts from existing bikes. This is a key factor that is attributed to the aftermarket segment accounting for a major share of the hub motor market for two-wheelers.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.