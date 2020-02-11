HR Software Market Reaching at US$ 25.9 Billion Revenue by 2023 – Dominated by Training System, Artificial Intelligence, Automation and Human Machine Interaction

HR software market analysis, based on deployment type: Multi-utility of cloud-based HR systems is the main reason for its increasing popularity and market size. It generates real productivity benefits as the adoption of innovative tools leads to workforce optimization, customer satisfaction, self-service, and competitive advantage. Growing need for mobility in developing countries such as India & China is also anticipated to catalyze industry growth over the forecast period.

The HR software are used by various industry verticals, such as government, manufacturing, energy and utilities, consumer goods and retail, healthcare, transportation and logistics, telecom and Information Technology (IT), Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), and others, including hospitality, education, and media and entertainment have boosted the mHR software arket.

By Software

Benefits and Claims Management

Payroll and Compensation Management

Personnel Management

Learning Management

Pension Management

Compliance Management

Succession Planning

HR software maintains data that is confidential in nature such as employee information, home address, social security number, and financials. Increasing number of cyber crimes may compromise data security, which is expected to hamper industry growth over the forecast period. Major industry players are shifting their focus from administrator to talent management segment. Increasing trend towards category convergence, in inter and intra human resource categories may also increase demand over the foreseeable future.

As small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) grow, so will their need to synchronize payroll management systems, which will in turn drive this segment. Since organizations look to maintain cohesive relationships with employees, personnel management will be their go-to solution, aiding it in holding a sizeable market share in the HR software domain.

The human resource software industry can also be segmented on the basis of organization size into small, medium, and large size businesses. The complexity of software increases as the size of organization increases. As the company size increases, requirements of performance measurement, time & attendance tracking, and compensation plans to customized software for managing risks and contain related costs, production, and distribution of pay statement and banking services change.

The study presents reliable qualitative and quantitative insights into:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand chain of the market

Market valuation (revenue and/or volume)

Key trends/opportunities/challenges

Forces defining present and estimated future state of the competitive landscape

Technological developments

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

HR software market is prognosticated to receive a strong impetus from numerous factors such as increasing adoption of automation for executing HR processes and furtherance in mobile and cloud deployment. Participants wanting to establish their position in the world core HR software market could find lucrative opportunities from several verticals boosting growth, such as healthcare, consumer goods and retail, energy and utilities, manufacturing, and government.