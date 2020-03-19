HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Market Technologies; Global Industry Analysis 2018-2025

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

Rising industrial applications of horizontal surface pumps (HPS) makes the market potentially lucrative. Sizable demand for HPS the oil and gas and mining industries has paved way to cost-effective solutions in the HPS market. Buoyant conditions in downstream industries are fueling demand and is likely to drive the global HPS market to cross revenues worth half a billion dollars. Customizations in multi-stage surface pumping solutions are key to the market’s evolution.

Click the link to Get a Free Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1933883

HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) include a pump at the surface to send the power fluid down hole, a gas, diesel or electric engine to drive the pump, and a system for storing, treating and delivering the power fluid (produced oil or water) for use by the down hole pump .

The global consumption of HPS products rises up from 2301 units in 2011 to 2676 units in 2015, with an average annual growth rate of 4.08%. At the same time, the revenue of world HPS sales market has a leap from 389.45 million dollar to 427.44 million dollar. The reason causes this increase is the growing demand for the HPS products, which is the outcome of the downstream industries are in a good situation.

Although sales of HPS products bring a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage, raw materials advantage and downstream support, do not enter into the HPS field hastily.

The HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) market was valued at 420 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 530 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps).

This report presents the worldwide HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Schlumberger

GE(Baker Hughes)

Canadian Advanced ESP

Borets

Weatherford

Novomet

Dover

National Oilwell Varco

SPI

HOSS

Summit ESP

Make An Enquiry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1933883

HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Breakdown Data by Type

Under 100 HP

100-600 HP

Above 600 HP

HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Breakdown Data by Application

Industrial

Oil & Natural Gas

Mining

HPS (Horizontal Surface Pumps) Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Blog: https://studyanalyst.blogspot.in