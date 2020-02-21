How the Scope of Market of Over The Counter Test in North America and Europe in Coming 5 Years ?

The OTC Test market comprises major providers such as OraSure Technologies (US), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), and i-Health Lab (US). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the OTC Test market, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

OTC Test market is projected to reach USD 22.2 billion by 2024 from USD 11.9 billion in 2018, at CAGR of 11% during forecast period. Diabetes is a prominent affliction across globe and a key contributor to demand for OTC tests. Infectious diseases also require rapid and effective testing. Study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments, & key market strategies.

OTC Test market, Asia Pacific is projected to record the highest growth during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the major markets for OTC Test in the Asia Pacific. Increasing prevalence of target conditions and infectious diseases and growing patient population base in emerging countries like India and China are expected to drive the growth of these markets during the forecast period.

The market study covers the OTC Test market across various segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, on the basis of product, analyte type, product, end user, and region.

“The infectious disease tests segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

OTC Test market, by product, has been categorized into eight major segments—glucose monitoring tests, cholesterol tests, pregnancy &fertility tests, drugs-of-abuse tests, coagulation monitoring tests, urinalysis tests, infectious disease tests, and other tests. The infectious disease tests segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The need for tests for both applications has resulted in growing government support for the development and provision of OTC tests. However, the invasive nature of self-monitoring/traditional blood glucose systems and cholesterol monitoring is likely to affect market growth to a certain extent.

Growth in this market can be attributed to factors such as the increasing number of HIV-infected individuals across the globe, coupled with increasing availability and awareness about HIV OTC testing in emerging markets such as India, Brazil, and China.

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the OTC Test market.

By Company Type: Tier 1–18%, Tier 2–39%, and Tier 3–43%

By Designation: C-level Executives–25%, Directors–20%, and Others–55%

By Region: North America–40%, Europe–27%, APAC–20%, and RoW–13%

The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market and provide information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall OTC Test market and its sub segments. In the past few years, the lateral flow assay POC testing market has grown significantly due to the increasing adoption of LFA testing products in home care.

Research Coverage:

