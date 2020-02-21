How the Demand of Glass Curtain Wall Market Driven by Unitized and Stick Curtain Wall to 2024 ?

Glass Curtain Wall Market Report analyses industry status, size, share, trends, growth opportunity, competition landscape and forecast. Demand for smooth exterior glass facade on buildings, attractive architectural design, day-lighting, thermal efficiency, exterior exposure of metal framing for water elimination and air infiltration, and environmental control are some of the key factors contributing to the growth of the glass curtain wall market.

The growth of this segment can be attributed to high demand of unitized glass curtain walls in the commercial industry.

The glass curtain wall market is projected to grow from USD 44.5 billion in 2018 to USD 73.4 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period. The growth of glass curtain wall market segment can be attributed to high demand for unitized systems in the commercial industry. These curtain wall systems are designed to be external glazed systems of the buildings. In terms of value and volume, the commercial buildings segment is projected to lead the glass curtain wall market from 2018 to 2023.

The growth of glass curtain wall market is attributed to the rise in the need for energy-efficient façade systems and strict environmental regulations. In addition, the upward trend in the building & construction industry is projected to contribute to the growth of the glass curtain wall market during the forecast period.

“The rise in demand for commercial buildings is projected to drive the overall growth of the glass curtain wall market across the globe from 2018 to 2023.”

The growing industrial & commercial construction activities and the need for technological advancements in the glass industry drive the demand for glass curtain wall systems. The commercial buildings segment is projected to lead the glass curtain wall market from 2018 to 2023, in terms of both value and volume.

Increase in demand for glass curtain wall systems can be largely attributed to the growing infrastructure and building & construction industries. The demand for glass curtain wall is growing rapidly in the region, owing to the high growth in the infrastructure sector for an aesthetic appeal. Based on system , the unitized curtain wall segment in the glass curtain wall market is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of both value and volume.

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the glass curtain wall market.

By Company Type: Tier 1: 30%, Tier 2: 35%, and Tier 3: 35%

By Designation: D-Level: 61%, and Others*: 39%

By Region: Europe: 50%,North America: 30%,Middle East & Africa: 10%Asia Pacific: 6%, and South America:4%

The glass curtain wall market comprises major manufacturers such as Saint-Gobain (France), Asahi Glass (Japan), Central Glass (Japan), Guardian Industries (US), Nippon Sheet Glass (US), AVIC Sanxin Co., Ltd (China), Schott AG (Germany), China Glass Holdings Limited (Hong Kong), Vitro (Mexico), Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (Hong Kong), Arconic (US), Apogee Enterprises Inc. (US), Yuanda China Holdings Limited (China), Kalwall Corporation (US), Heroal (Germany), Hansen Group Ltd. (UK), Commdoor Aluminum (Canada), Schuco (Germany), Permasteelisa (Italy), and Gutmann (Germany).

Research Coverage

The market study covers the glass curtain wall market across various segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments based on system, end use, and region.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report is projected to help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers in the overall glass curtain wall market and its segments and sub segments. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their products and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key growth strategies adopted by them to enhance their position in the glass curtain wall market.