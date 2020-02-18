Hot Stamping Foil Market to Reflect Steady Growth Rate by 2028

Hot Stamping Foil Market: An Overview : Hot stamping is a printing process in which pre-dried ink or foils are transferred to the surface of the object at a very high temperature. It is one of the important and non-polluting processes used for the decoration of various products. Various types of hot stamping foils such as metalized foils, pigmented foils, holographic foils, and other specialty foils, are available in the market and used for different applications.

Hot stamping foil increases the aesthetic appeal of the product, thereby attracting consumer attention. The addition of extra layers on the surface of the object also helps to increase the shelf life of the product. Hot stamping foils are widely used in areas like plastics, paper, cosmetics, greeting cards, and other packaging and graphics industries where appearance, color, and workability are essential. Also, the eco-friendly nature of hot stamping foil is likely to create a positive outlook for the growth of the global hot stamping foil market during the forecast period.

Hot Stamping Foil Market: Dynamics : In order to spark consumer interest, various packaging manufacturers are focusing on the aesthetic appeal of products. Thus, the hot stamping process and hot stamping foils have gained enormous importance in the printing and packaging industry as it enhances product appeal and makes its packaging distinguished from others. This factor is expected to fuel the growth of the global hot stamping foil market during the forecast period. High durability and workability over various printing processes also appear as essential factors for the growth of the global hot stamping foil market. The exceptional offerings of hot stamping foil such as heat distortion, as well as scratch, moisture, abrasion and chemical resistance, makes it ideal for various packaging applications.

Such factors are foreseen to diversify the uses of hot stamping foil in multiple areas, which ultimately push the growth of the global hot stamping foil market during the forecast period. The continuous expansion of the packaging and printing industries across the globe and increasing use of hot stamping foil for decorative purposes is anticipated to drive the growth of the hot stamping foil market throughout the next decades. Also, the biodegradable and recyclable nature of hot stamping foil ensures no negative impact on the environment. Overall, the global outlook for the growth of hot stamping foil market is expected to remain positive during the forecast period.

Hot Stamping Foil Market: Segmentation : On the basis of material type, the hot stamping foil market is segmented into: Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyethylene Terephthalate, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polystyrene, Aluminum, Others;

On the basis of type, the hot stamping foil market is segmented into: Metallized Foil, Pigment Foil, Effects Foil, Holographic Foil, Scratch-Off Foil, Signature Panel Foil, Other Specialty Foil; On the basis of application, the hot stamping foil market is segmented into: Printing, Packaging; On the basis of end use, the hot stamping foil market is segmented into: Food & Beverage, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Textile, Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Electronics & Electricals, Automotive, Gift, Toys, & Stationery, Publication & Commercial, Others;

Hot Stamping Foil Market: Regional Outlook : Western Europe is expected to dominate the global hot stamping foil market during the forecast period accounting the largest market share. The rapid expansion of food & beverage, cosmetics & personal care, automotive, and other industries are likely to create significant demand for hot stamping foil during the forecast period. The major economies such as Germany, the U.K., France, and Italy are expected to drive the Western Europe hot stamping foil market during the forecast period. Overall, Western Europe is expected to register a positive growth rate of hot stamping foil during the forecast period. North America is a significant shareholder of the global hot stamping foil market and is expected to record notable growth rate during the forecast period.

Rising adoption of hot stamping foil in packaging and printing applications is expected to push the growth of the hot stamping foil market. The U.S. is expected to be highly attractive in terms of market share, while Canada is likely to register a high growth rate in the hot stamping foil market. The Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is expected to be a rapidly growing market for hot stamping foil. The growth of the packaging industry in the APEJ region appears to be a key factor in the growth of the hot stamping foil market. China is estimated to account for a significant market share, while India is expected to register a high growth rate in the hot stamping foil market during the forecast period.

Hot Stamping Foil Market: Key Players : Examples of some of the key players operating in the global hot stamping foil market are: UNIVACCO Foils Corporation, Spartanics, Rasik Products Pvt. Ltd., Point Scandinavia AB, Foil Stamp Solutions, Interfilms India Pvt. Ltd., Sparkle Foil N Films, Peyer, Foilco Limited, ITW Foils;

Hot Stamping Foil Market: Key Trends : Some of the key trends observed among the hot stamping foil manufacturers are listed below: Manufacturers such as UNIVACCO Foils Corporation and Foilco Limited are focusing on developing and producing high-quality hot stamping foils. To retain and increase customer base, various manufacturers are channeling their efforts to provide technical as well as value added service to their customers.

Regional Analysis Includes- North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East & Africa (MEA), Japan;

