Hot Melt Inks Market- Extensively used by the majority of industries forecast 2017-2025 | Markem-Imaje, Elmark Packaging, Graphic Solid Inks, and Durable Technologies

The global demand for marking and coding equipment is on an all-time high, and is expected to continue to rise, over the next few years. The hot melt ink method is one of the advanced techniques used for marking and coding in a variety of industries such as – food & beverage industry, pharmaceuticals industry, building & construction, and chemicals & fertilizers, among others. Hot melt inks are expected to witness sizeable demand over conventional marking and coding inks. This is attributed to rising demand for high definition and reliable printing, along with ease-of-use and system quality. Other key factors which are expected to increase preference for hot melt inks over the forecast period are – the elimination of requirement for any solvent or water. This results in environment friendly printing, free from any organic compound. Therefore, the global hot melt inks market is expected to enjoy a largely positive outlook over the forecast period.

Global hot melt inks market: Dynamics

The global hot melt inks market is expected to grow on the backdrop of growth of the global marking and coding inks demand. Hot melt inks are expected to gain market share rapidly, as brand owners demand high definition print qualities as a tool for consumer-engagement. Hot melt inks are produced such that they adhere securely to a wide variety of substrates, and therefore can be applied on a number of packaging solutions. Hot melt ink printing is dynamic in nature, and therefore, the quality of print by hot melt inks is not degraded by variation in corrugated packaging or recycled material.

Hot melt ink printing is accompanied by the integration of several other technologies, such as the use of Drop-on-Demand (DOD) technique of ink jet printing. The DOD method eliminates the wastage of ink, by ejecting ink droplets on as “as required basis”, unlike the conventional “continuous” basis. The key drivers for the growth of the global hot melt inks market is the need for elimination of the long morning start-up time of conventional printing equipment. Conventional methods require high maintenance costs and are therefore, not preferred by many brand owners today. Also, the global hot melt inks market is expected to grow with the growing use of high quality printing inks which eliminate the risk of code smearing as a result of wet ink.

The global hot melt inks market is segmented as follows:

On the basis of substrate, the global hot melt inks market is segmented as:

Paper/Paperboard

Plastic

On the basis of application, the global hot melt inks market is segmented as:

Sachets/Pouches

Boxes

Bags

Films

Wraps & Rolls

Others

On the basis of end use, the global hot melt inks market is segmented as:

Food & Beverages Industry

Pharmaceuticals Industry

Personal Care & Cosmetics Industry

Chemicals and Fertilizers Industry

Building & Construction Industry

Global hot melt inks market: Geographical Outlook

The global hot melt inks market has been divided into seven key regions –

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (ApeJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan

The North America hot melt inks market is expected to lead the global hot melt inks market, over the forecast period. The Western Europe hot melt inks market is anticipated to trail the North America hot melt inks market in terms of both value and volume. The APeJ region represents a lucrative market for the growth of the hot melt inks, over the forecast period. However, adoption of hot melt inks for printing might be a slower process than anticipated.

Few of the key players operating in the global hot melt inks market are – Markem-Imaje, Elmark Packaging, Graphic Solid Inks, and Durable Technologies, among others.

