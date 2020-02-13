Hot Drinks Market Top Competitors are Celestial Seasonings, Inc., Costa Coffee, Harney & Sons Fine Teas., JAB Holding Company, AJINOMOTO CO.,INC., Lisun Coffee, Starbucks Corporation., Caffè Nero, Tazo tea company and Many others

Global Hot Drinks Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% in the forecast of 2019 to 2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing awareness regarding the benefits of consuming organic beverages. Increasing urbanization is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Coffee, tea and hot chocolates are the type of hot beverages. This beverage helps in enhancing the mood and increases the energy level of the body. These beverages are very beneficial for health as well like coffee protects against type 2 diabetes since drinking coffee increases the plasma level of the sex hormone binding globulin which plays an important role in type 2 diabetes. Coffee also protects from liver cancers, liver diseases, and heart health. They also help in improving physical performance of the consumers and even help them to fighting depression.

Market Drivers:

Different health benefits associated with tea and coffee is driving the growth of this market.

Increasing health awareness among the consumers is also driving the growth of this market.

Global Hot Drinks Market Competitive Analysis:

Global hot drinks market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of hot drinks market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Global Hot Drinks Market Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the hot drinks market are:

Associated British Foods,

JACOBS DOUWE EGBERTS,

Keurig Dr Pepper,

Tata Global Beverages,

Celestial Seasonings, Inc.,

Costa Coffee, Harney & Sons Fine Teas., JAB Holding Company, AJINOMOTO CO.,INC., Lisun Coffee, Starbucks Corporation., Caffè Nero, Tazo tea company

Global Hot Drinks Market By Type (Coffee, Tea), End- Users (Coffee Shops, Drink Stores, Food Services), Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Department Stores, Dollar Stores, Variety Store, Cash & Carries and Warehouse clubs, Food & Drinks specialists, Drug stores & Pharmacies, Health & Beauty Stores), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

