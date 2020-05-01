Hot Dogs and Sausages Market Product Type and Application Outlook to 2024 – WH Group (Smithfield Foods), Tyson Foods (Hillshire Brands), Oscar Mayer and Others

Sausage is a food usually made from ground meat with a skin around it. Typically, a sausage is formed in a casing traditionally made from intestine, but sometimes synthetic. A hot dog (also spelled hotdog) is a cooked sausage, traditionally grilled or steamed and served in a sliced bun as a sandwich. A regular hot dog (a 45 gram serving) contains 150 calories, 13 grams of fat, and 5 grams of protein.

Among the different regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa and Latin America, Asia Pacific held the largest Consumption market share of 38.76% in 2015, followed by Europe and North America.

The global hot dog and sausages market is fragmented resulting in intense competition. The vendors compete on the basis of price differentiation, product and category extension, flavor innovations and calorie intake per consumption. The market is also expected to face competition from indirect substitutes such as fruits, juices, and salads during the forecast period.

Hot dogs and sausages have attained popularity worldwide but differ in consumption pattern from region to region. During different seasons, flavor preferences in hot dogs and sausages change. Demand for chicken, beef, and certain prepared foods products, such as hot dogs and smoked sausage, generally increases during the spring and summer months and generally decreases during the winter months. And dinner sausages are more in demand in summer and during the holiday season, there is more demand for breakfast sausages.

According to this study, over the next five years the Hot Dogs and Sausages market will register a 2.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 81200 million by 2024, from US$ 69300 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Hot Dogs and Sausages business, shared in Chapter 3.

Leading Hot Dogs and Sausages Market Players

WH Group (Smithfield Foods)

Tyson Foods (Hillshire Brands)

Oscar Mayer

Research Objectives:

– To study and analyze the global Hot Dogs and Sausages consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

– To understand the structure of Hot Dogs and Sausages market by identifying its various subsegments.

– Focuses on the key global Hot Dogs and Sausages manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

– To analyze the Hot Dogs and Sausages with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

– To project the consumption of Hot Dogs and Sausages submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

– To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

– To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

This study considers the Hot Dogs and Sausages value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Pork Hot Dogs and Sausages

Chicken Hot Dogs and Sausages

Beef Hot Dogs and Sausages

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Hotel & Restaurant

Barbecue

Personal

Global Hot Dogs and Sausages Market – Regional and Geographical Segment

Americas

APAC

Southeast Asia

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

