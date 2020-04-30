Hospitality Property Management Software Market by End Users/Application and Industry Research Report to 2024

Arcognizance.com shared “Hospitality Property Management Software Market” report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

Property management software helps property managers manage their daily operations. These operations include tenant and lease tracking, accounting, and building maintenance. The software solution provides property managers a centralized platform to view all their properties. It also ensures the progress of other property-related operations such as supervising maintenance tasks and addressing the needs of tenants.

Scope of the Report:

The global Hospitality Property Management Software market is dominated by companies from Oracles which account for 17% market share in 2017, top three players occupy for over 30% market share in 2017.

The global Hospitality Property Management Software market is valued at 690 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 1010 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Hospitality Property Management Software.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Hospitality Property Management Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Hospitality Property Management Software market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Oracles

Protel

Infor

Guestline

IQware

PAR Springer Miller

Amadeus

Maestro (Northwind)

Agilysys

Sihot(GUBSE AG)

Hetras (Shiji Group)

InnQuest Software

SutiSoft, Inc.

Cloudbeds

eZee Absolute

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

SMEs

Large Enterprise

