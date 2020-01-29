Hospital Workforce Management Software Market by 2024 Focusing on Top Key Players McKesson, Kronos Incorporated, Infor, ADP, ATOSS Software AG, IBM, Ultimate Software, GE Healthcare, Oracle

Global Hospital Workforce Management Software Market By product type ({Standalone Software (Time and Attendance, HR and Payroll, Scheduling Talent Management, Analytics, Others), Integrated Software}), Service (Implementation Services Support and Maintenance, Optimization Services, Training/Education Services), Mode of Delivery (Web-based, Cloud-based, On-premise), End user (Hospital, Healthcare Institutions, Long Term Care), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, Africa).
Top Key Competitors:
- McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc.
- Kronos Incorporated
- Infor
- ADP, LLC
- ATOSS Software AG
- IBM
- Cornerstone Ondemand, Inc.
- Ultimate Software
- GE Healthcare
- Oracle
- WorkForce Software, LLC, among others.
Drivers and Restraints:
- Increasing demand for hospital workforce management software
- Rising geriatric population
- Growing expenditure for hospital workforce management software Rising number of regulatory reforms
- Increase in the operational efficiency
- Demand of reducing labor costs in hospitals
- Different issues related to data security
- High cost associated with software and services
Report Analysis
The Global Hospital Workforce Management Software Market accounted for USD 986.45 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024.
Market Segmentation:
On the basis of product type:
- Standalone Software
- Integrated Software
On the basis of service type:
- Implementation Services
- Support and Maintenance
- Optimization Services
- Training/Education Services.
On the basis of mode of delivery:
- Web-Based
- Cloud-Based
- On-Premise
On the basis of end user:
- Hospitals
- Healthcare Institutions
- Long Term Care
On the basis of geography:
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
This report consists of below pages:
- No of pages: 350
- No of Figures: 60
- No of Tables: 220
Key Questions Answered in Global Hospital Workforce Management Software Market Report:-
Our Report offers:-
– What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Global Hospital Workforce Management Software Market in 2024?
– What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Global Hospital Workforce Management Software Market?
– What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Global Hospital Workforce Management Software Market?
– Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Global Hospital Workforce Management Software Market?
– Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Global Hospital Workforce Management Software Market? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
– What are the Global Hospital Workforce Management Software Market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
