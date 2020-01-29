Healthcare News

Hospital Workforce Management Software Market by 2024 Focusing on Top Key Players McKesson, Kronos Incorporated, Infor, ADP, ATOSS Software AG, IBM, Ultimate Software, GE Healthcare, Oracle

January 29, 2020
3 Min Read
Hospital Workforce Management Software Market
Global Hospital Workforce Management Software Market By product type ({Standalone Software (Time and Attendance, HR and Payroll, Scheduling Talent Management, Analytics, Others), Integrated Software}), Service (Implementation Services Support and Maintenance, Optimization Services, Training/Education Services),  Mode of Delivery  (Web-based, Cloud-based, On-premise), End user (Hospital, Healthcare Institutions, Long Term Care), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, Africa).

Top Key Competitors:

  • McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc.
  • Kronos Incorporated
  • Infor
  • ADP, LLC
  • ATOSS Software AG
  • IBM
  • Cornerstone Ondemand, Inc.
  • Ultimate Software
  • GE Healthcare
  • Oracle
  • WorkForce Software, LLC, among others.

Drivers and Restraints:

  • Increasing demand for hospital workforce management software
  • Rising geriatric population
  • Growing expenditure for hospital workforce management software Rising number of regulatory reforms
  • Increase in the operational efficiency
  • Demand of reducing labor costs in hospitals
  • Different issues related to data security
  • High cost associated with software and services

Report Analysis 

The Global Hospital Workforce Management Software Market accounted for USD 986.45 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024.

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of product type:

  • Standalone Software
  • Integrated Software

On the basis of service type:

  • Implementation Services
  • Support and Maintenance
  • Optimization Services
  • Training/Education Services.

On the basis of mode of delivery:

  • Web-Based
  • Cloud-Based
  • On-Premise

On the basis of end user:

  • Hospitals
  • Healthcare Institutions
  • Long Term Care

On the basis of geography:

  • North America
  • South America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Middle East & Africa

