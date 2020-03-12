Hospital/Medical Vending Machines Market Analysis, Share, Growth Drivers and Forecast Report 2024

The global hospital vending machines market is predicted to undergo tremendous growth in the coming years, mainly on account of growing requirement of healthy food and drinks options in healthcare settings and rising need for medicine dispensers at public places. With increasing awareness about healthy eating habits, the healthier food options in places like hospitals are increasing. Moreover, with the rising preference for non-sugar sweetened beverages, the demand for these products is further expected to grow in the coming years.

North America holds the largest share in the global hospital/medical vending machines market, since the region is more particular in terms of acceptance of hygiene and technology trends. For instance, many vending machines in the region have been transformed from traditional into smart type. The market in regions other than North America is also expected to grow considerably in the coming years, owing to increasing healthcare reforms, growing healthcare spending, and technological advancements.

With the technological advancements and increasing utilization of Internet of Things (IOT) in healthcare, the dependence on connected devices increases, which in turn, acts as a driver for the growth of the hospital/medical vending machines market. Various market players have launched vending machines that can be connected to mobile devices, providing enhanced menu choices to customers. The availability of machines equipped with digital payment facility is also a key driver for this market. For instance, machines with energy saving features is another technological advancement, which can create more demand for vending machines.

With the increasing technological advancements in these products, the presence of smart vending machines instead of traditional vending machines is increasing in the hospital/medical vending machines market, since these advanced products tend to be more convenient and time saving.

Crane Merchandising Systems, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Azokoyen Group, Hitachi Ltd., Fujitsu Limited, Honeywell International Inc., VENDture LLC, Modern Vending Service Co., Atlanta Vending Inc., and Connect Vending Ltd. are some of the key players in the hospital/medical vending machines market. Various technological advancements are taking place in the hospital/medical vending machines industry, across the globe. For instance, Crane Merchandising Systems, in 2017, added remote services to their existing product VendMax. The advancement would make it possible to send planograms along with nutritional information over the air.

