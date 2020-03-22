Hospital Lighting System Market Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Recent Trends by Leading Manufacturers & Regions

Global hospital lighting system market has been witnessing considerable growth, mainly due to the factors, such as growing demand for surgical lighting in hybrid operating rooms and need for energy efficient lighting systems.

The various types of products available in the market are surface mounted, recessed, wall mounted, hanging, and other lighting systems including emergency lights, exit lights and step lights. Out of these, the recessed lights market is expected to fuel high growth of over 7%, during the forecast period.

During the forecast period, the hospital lighting system market is projected to witness the fastest growth in APAC, at a CAGR of 7.7%. Rising urban population in India, and rising public and private investments in hospital lighting system particularly in China, would drive the demand for healthcare institutions across APAC countries.

LED, fluorescent, incandescent, and induction are the technologies involved in the hospital lighting system market. Due to high energy efficiency and durability, LED technology held the largest share, with over 39% contribution in the global market, in 2017, followed by induction lighting technology.

Globally, hospital infrastructure is under upgradation both in terms of technology adoption and expansion. This is due to the increasing patient base, growing geriatric population, and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. Additionally, rising number of hospitals and other healthcare settings are also driving the demand for hospital lighting systems, globally.

Some of the key players operating in the hospital lighting system market are Cree Inc., Zumtobel Group AG, OSRAM Licht AG, Acuity Brands Inc., General Electric Company, Signify N.V., Hubbell Incorporated, Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. KG, TRILUX GmbH & Co. KG, and Orion Energy Systems Inc.

Global Hospital Lighting System Market Segmentation

By Product

Surface Mounted

Recessed

Wall Mounted

Hanging

Others (Emergency Lights, Exit Lights, and Step Lights)

By Technology

Light Emitting Diode (LED)

Induction

Fluorescent

Incandescent

