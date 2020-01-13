Hospital Information Systems Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019 – 2023

New Study On “2019-2023 Hospital Information Systems Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

A Hospital Information Systems (HIS) is a digital integrated system which is design to manage all aspects of hospital operations such as administrative, financial and stores data for patient’s medication and inventory of the medical store. There is a shift from the traditional approach of paper-based manual operations to IT-based solutions in hospital management. HIS are basically designed to manage all the information such as administrative and inventory functions, which allows the healthcare provider to do their work effectively. In addition, it supports managing patient profiles, processing and billing and inventory workflow. Factors motivating the growth of hospital information system market include an increase in demand of people for better qualities of healthcare services. Growing adoption of cloud-based HIS across various segments of the healthcare sector is also another factor which drives the growth of this market. Complex installation and maintenance cost and lack of skilled IT professionals in the healthcare industry at present are major restraining factors which may affect the growth of this market. Currently, the adoption of EHR, eHealth platforms, and web-based technology are the major opportunities for this market. In addition, the increased funding and initiative by the government and major players in providing better healthcare services also contribute to the growth of this market in forecast year.

Geographically HIS market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. North America region represents considerably the largest market for HIS in 2017 owing to the presence of a large number of market players in the region. The Asia Pacific is considered to be the fastest growing region as government regulation of these economies encourages healthcare providers to adopt technically advanced HIS systems. Europe is expected to have considerable market share due to the increasing use of HIS in managing various administrative activities of hospitals. The major countries that will contribute to the market are the UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy.

The global players in the HIS market include Athenahealth Inc, Cerner Corporation, eClinicals Works, Epic system corporation and McKesson Corporation. In order to sustain in the market, these companies adopt various strategies such as merger & acquisition, collaboration & partnership, product launch and so on. In October 2017, eClinicalWorks entered into strategic partnerships with FIGmd and to improve EHR use for both providers and patients. The market is highly competitive due to which the market player may offer low-cost, high-value solutions and services to smaller hospitals.

Research methodology

The market study of global HIS market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by the research team at OMR. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to breakdown the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast, and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. Our team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report, country-level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior and macroeconomic factors. Numbers extracted from Secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables our analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. Our analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders and industry experts. Primary research brings the authenticity in our reports.

Secondary sources include

• Financial reports of companies involved in the market

• Authentic Public Databases such as the Pacific Health Information Network (PHIN), hospital-management.healthconferences.org and other.

• Whitepapers, research-papers and news blogs

• Company websites and their product catalog.

The Report is intended for HIS OEM manufacturers, HIS parts manufacturer, Investing companies, Government Organizations for overall market analysis and competitive analysis. The report provides an in-depth analysis of pricing, market size, intended quality of the product preferred by consumers. The report will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly integrating with delivering insights into the market for better business decisions.

