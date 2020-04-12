Hospital Infection Therapeutics – Global Market Prospects – Featuring Expert Panel Views from Industry Survey 2024

North America leads the hospital infection therapeutics market followed by Europe. The North America hospital infection therapeutics market leads, due to improved healthcare awareness, high ratio of hospitals as compared to population of the region, increasing count of multi drug resistant microbial pathogens and increase in aging population of the region. Asia-Pacific is growing with an exponential rate, due to increased incidences of hospital infections and high demands of therapeutic drugs in the emerging countries such India and China.

Download free report sample at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/hospital-infection-therapeutics-market/report-sample

Hospital acquired infections are caused produced by viral pathogens, fungal and bacterial. Most of the hospital infections crop up from intensive care units. Varied range of hospital infections are being treated by various antimicrobial drugs. The patients staying in the hospitals develop several infections during their treatment. . The infections are known as hospital-acquired infections or hospital infections. The hospital acquired infections spread in the hospitals, rehabilitation centers, outpatient surgery centers, nursing homes and dialysis centers.

The hospital infection therapeutics market can be categorized on the basis of drug type into, antifungal drugs, antibacterial drugs and antiviral drugs. Antibacterial drug leads the global hospital infection therapeutics market and is also expected to grow at the highest rate in coming years among the drug types in hospital infection therapeutics market.

Browse full report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/hospital-infection-therapeutics-market

On the basis of infection types, the hospital infection therapeutics market can be categorized into hospital acquired pneumonia, urinary tract infections, bloodstream infections, surgical site infections and gastrointestinal disorders. Hospital acquired pneumonia leads the global hospital infection therapeutics market, under the types of infection categories. While urinary tract infections are expected to grow at an exponential rate in the coming years.

Some of the competitors in the hospital infection therapeutics market are: Cubist Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Actavis PLC, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Merck & Co., Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Pfizer, Inc. and Sanofi.

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

P&S Intelligence

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Connect with us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook