Hospital EMR Systems Market Study on Emerging Trends, Overview, Key Insights and Top Key Players – Projected to Reach US$ 18.3 Billion Investment to 2023

Hospital EMR Systems Market Report Dominated by EMR type, general EMRs. General EMRs are designed for use by universal practices. Also dominated by the functions of EMR, like CPOE, clinical decision support, controlled medical vocabulary, clinical data repository, ordering, and billing.

Hospital electronic medical records market valued at an estimated US$ 12 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 18.3 billion by 2023, at 8.8% CAGR. Hospital electronic medical records market further segmented into services, software, and hardware. The services segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the recurring nature of services such as training and education, installation, consulting, and maintenance services.

The hospital EMR systems market report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which in turn would help them, garner a greater share. Firms purchasing the report could use one or any combination of below-mentioned five strategies. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during 2018 to 2023. Highest growth rate of the Asia Pacific market is attributed to various investments and reforms to modernize China’s healthcare infrastructure, the digital healthcare scenario in India, “OneSingaporean, one health record” initiative in Singapore, and the implementation of e-health initiatives in Australia.

The healthcare IT industry relies heavily on service providers for consulting, storage, implementation, training, maintenance, and regular technology upgrades. Introduction of complex software and the integration and interoperability of software, which requires extensive training and upgrades is expected to boost the demand for services in the coming years.

Report analyzes hospital EMR market and aims at estimating market size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments like component, mode of delivery, type, and region. Report also includes competitive analysis of key players in this market along with their company profiles, product and service offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies. Study involved four major activities to estimate hospital EMR systems market size for global products. It enriches with multiple component like hardware, software, and services, mode of delivery like cloud based and on premise), with type called general EMR and specialty EMR.

Break of primary participants was as mentioned below:

By Company Type – Tier 1–39%, Tier 2–45% and Tier 3–16%

By Designation– C-level–24%, Director Level–18%, Others–58%

By Region – North America–42%, Europe–21%, Asia Pacific–26%, RoW–11%

The key players in the global hospital EMR market are Cerner Corporation (US), Epic SystemsCorporation (US), athenahealth, Inc. (US), eClinicalWorks (US), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (US),Medical Information Technology, Inc. (US), MEDHOST (US), CPSI (US), and Intersystems Corporation (US).

Due to their multi-function, multi-specialty capabilities, these EMRs can be used in various specialties through flexible functioning and incorporated plugins.

Report analyzes hospital EMR market and aims at estimating market size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments such as component, mode of delivery, type, and region. Report also includes competitive analysis of key players in this market along with their company profiles, product and service offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.