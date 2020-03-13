Hospital Bed Market by Type, Treatment, Geography – Market Size, Growth and Demand

Based on the type of bed, the hospital bed market has been categorized into general, birthing, pediatric, pressure relief, and others. Of all types, the fastest growth during the forecast period in the global market is expected from general beds, with 5.8% CAGR, due to their low cost as compared to other beds.

On the basis of power, the hospital bed market has been categorized into manual, semi-electric, and electric beds. The manual bed category dominated this market during the historical period, with 49.1% contribution in 2017. Due to their economic viability, manual beds are highly preferred by the end users.

During the forecast period, the hospital bed market is projected to witness the fastest growth in Asia-Pacific (APAC), at a CAGR of 6.4%. This growth is supplemented by the growing medical tourism, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising aging population, and continuously improving healthcare infrastructure in the region. Increasing chronic diseases along with aging population lead to a high chance of hospitalization, which further drives the market growth. According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), around 84 million people in South East Asia were diagnosed with diabetes in 2017, and the number is projected to increase to 156 million by 2045.

The companies operating in the hospital bed industry are acquiring related businesses of other companies for market expansion. For instance, in May 2017, Savaria Corporation acquired Span-America Medical Systems Inc., a manufacturer of therapeutic support surfaces and other related products, for approximately $80.2 million. This acquisition was aimed at providing Savaria Corporation with additional product line, new distribution channel, and increased presence in the U.S. market.

Some of the other key players (than those mentioned above) in the hospital bed industry include Invacare Corporation, Paramount Bed Holdings Co. Ltd., Gendron Inc., Medline Industries Inc., LINET spol. s r.o., Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Savion Industries Ltd., Stryker Corporation, and Getinge AB.