Hospital Artificial Intelligence Market Professional Survey, Business Strategies & Emerging Opportunities

The 2017 study has 90 pages, 35 tables and figures. Worldwide markets are poised to achieve continuing growth as the artificial intelligence software increases diagnostic excellence, saving lives and lowering care delivery costs.

Hospital Artificial Intelligence

Hospital care management can leverage augmented intelligence. Artificial intelligence is useful for providing highly tailored insights about individual patients or to work across an entire population. Artificial intelligence is useful for helping providers effectively address healthcare delivery.

The intersection of healthcare and artificial intelligence represents a market opportunity. New strategies are being developed by companies to bring A.I. to healthcare. The business challenges around those efforts are being addressed collectively in partnerships and in forums to bring the technology into the market. Artificial intelligence has an impact on patients, doctors, hospitals, clinical facilities, and the healthcare industry overall.

The ability of an intelligent system to learn from data without upfront human intervention brings significant change to the healthcare delivery system. It relies on the use of unsupervised and semi-supervised machine learning techniques. Segmentation, dimensionality reduction, anomaly detection and pattern recognition are replacing supervised manual techniques for diagnosis and care delivery.

Artificial Intelligence Market Forecasts

Hospital artificial intelligence market shipments at $19 billion in 2016 are forecast to reach $50 billion dollars, worldwide 2023. These represent a very specialized type of analytics systems able to address a wide range of issues that can be newly managed with digitization. Steady growth is anticipated because the AI units are offering breakthrough treatments and diagnostic capabilities.

