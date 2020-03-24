Hospital Acquired Pneumonia (HAP) Therapeutics- Pipeline Analysis 2018, Clinical Trials & Results

Hospital acquired pneumonia (HAP) is a lung infection that occurs during hospital stay. HAP can spread via health care workers, who may pass germs from their hands or clothes from one patient to another.

Download the sample report @ https://www.pharmaproff.com/request-sample/1063

This is why hand-washing, wearing gowns, and using other safety measures is so important in hospitals and other healthcare settings. It has been observed that HAP may develop at least 48 hours after hospital admission.

Get the detailed analysis @ https://www.pharmaproff.com/report/hap-therapeutics-pipeline-analysis

There are several risk factors associated with HAP including alcohol consumption, major surgery, weak immune system, chronic lung disease, and swallowing problems.

Make enquiry before purchase @ https://www.pharmaproff.com/enquiry/1063

The disease can be treated with antibiotics and can be controlled by taking hygiene prevention during a hospital stay. Arsanis Inc. is in the process of developing ASN100 as a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of HAP. Some of the companies involved in HAP pipeline are Allecra Therapeutics GmbH and Nabriva Therapeutics plc among others.

The report provides a comprehensive understanding of the pipeline activities covering all drug candidates under various stages of development, with the detailed analysis of pipeline and clinical trials.

Pipeline analysis of drugs by phases includes product description and development activities including information about clinical results, designations, collaborations, licensing, grants, technology, and others.

About Us:

Pharma Proff, is a frontline market intelligence and consulting solutions provider catering to the information and data needs of burgeoning sectors across the world, including pharmaceutical and healthcare. With meticulously curated research reports on the industry landscape, we empower companies in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors to make informed business decisions and base their marketing strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

Pharma Proff

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.pharmaproff.com